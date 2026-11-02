There was another report from Ania on the dangerous situation in Poland

IS THE NATIONAL BANK OF POLAND THE NEXT TARGET? DONALD’S TUSK SPEECH WAS AI.

Here is what she emphasised

Ania is concluding from the evidence that Tusk, acting on behalf of his globalist backers is using the Constitutional Tribunal to produce a situation where the Central Bank of Poland, constitutionally under the control of the President, not the Prime Minister, is taken over with the aim of taking its nearly 700 tons of Polish gold, destroying the national currency, the zloty, and bring Poland into the Euro zone.

She emphasised this article from a patriotic Polish publication

By Piotr Filipczyk — wPolsce24, 29 October 2026

The governing coalition continues its attempts to destabilise key pillars of Poland’s financial sovereignty. On the wPolsce24 television programme Kawa i Wikło (Coffee and Wikło), commentators sharply criticised the escalating conflict surrounding the National Bank of Poland (NBP) and Donald Tusk’s blocking of appointments to the central bank’s management board.

Serious accusations were made concerning an alleged attempt to draw Poland into the eurozone at the expense of national security.

The studio discussion focused on what was described as unprecedented pressure being exerted on the NBP under the leadership of Professor Adam Glapiński. It was pointed out that Donald Tusk was delaying the fulfilment of his constitutional and statutory obligations concerning the completion of the central bank’s management board.

Karnowski: Poland means nothing to Tusk

Editor Jacek Karnowski addressed the matter in particularly forceful terms, criticising what he described as the destructive actions of the head of government.

“Look at how much Poland means to him. There is an important institution, and he drives that institution into a corner, towards its death — simply because it doesn’t belong to him!” Karnowski emphasised, drawing attention to what he characterised as partisan cynicism and a lack of responsibility towards the state.

The commentator observed that the Prime Minister had a legal obligation to ensure the stable functioning of the country’s most important financial institution. He also argued that the proposed candidates for the bank’s management board had been selected on the basis of competence and moderation.

“He has an obligation to accept the candidates put forward by the President […] in consultation with the president of the NBP, so that the bank can function normally. As far as I know, these candidates are people chosen so that they wouldn’t be an affront to Tusk — because the important thing is for the bank to function.

“But he refuses! This is the Prime Minister of the Polish government, who must demonstrate a basic level of responsibility towards the Polish state.”

Are Poland’s reserves and gold what they really object to?

During the discussion, the editors suggested that the attack on the NBP was not accidental. Among the issues at stake, they argued, were the country’s enormous foreign-exchange reserves and the gold accumulated by the central bank.

According to the article, these assets constitute a protective shield against crises and help guarantee Poland’s independence.

Karnowski stressed that Poland’s sovereign economic policy had enabled the country to weather some of the most difficult economic shocks without suffering the worst consequences.

“We have a central bank — and, moreover, one that thinks independently. If it were merely a puppet of the globalists and liberals, we would really be in serious trouble.

“All the diagnoses offered by these liberals during crises are worthless; they simply don’t stand up in practice.”

The programme suggested that weakening the NBP and attempting to paralyse its decision-making could be a preliminary step towards implementing a scenario allegedly promoted by Brussels-based and liberal circles: forcing Poland into the eurozone and handing control of its national currency over to foreign hands.

https://wpolsce24.tv/publicystyka/chca-wywiezc-polskie-zloto-do-frankfurtu-,286787

She emphasised the following video from independent journalist, Wojciech Sumlinski

Bandits are taking over the Tribunal - they are actually taking over Poland!

From the globalists

Earlier

https://brusselssignal.eu/2026/10/tusks-parliamentary-majority-moves-to-depose-head-of-polish-central-bank/

A Polish parliamentary committee has ​recommended that central bank governor Adam Glapinski be brought before the State Tribunal to answer accusations of constitutional ‌violations in office, its chairman Zdzislaw Gawlik said on Friday.

The committee majority accuses Glapinski of violating Poland’s constitution and statutes by indirectly financing the budget deficit through asset purchases in 2020-21, conducting such operations without “proper authorization” from the Monetary Policy Council, and politicising the central bank.

https://www.reuters.com/world/polish-parliamentary-committee-says-central-bank-chief-should-face-state-2026-10-09/

Bloomberg has produced this article, behind a paywall

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-11-02/how-poland-s-central-bank-is-caught-in-political-standoff-with-pm-donald-tusk

This article appeared in a Polish financial publication

“Poland’s central bank has found itself at the centre of a political struggle that could alarm investors,” Bloomberg commented in a report published on Monday.

In October, the Polish parliament’s Constitutional Accountability Committee adopted a report concerning the preliminary motion to bring Adam Glapiński, president of the National Bank of Poland (NBP), before the State Tribunal for constitutional accountability. The Speaker of Parliament, Włodzimierz Czarzasty, announced that the parliamentary vote on the motion to refer Glapiński to the State Tribunal was scheduled for the second half of November.

The motion’s proponents accuse the NBP president of violating the Constitution and legislation, including by indirectly financing the budget deficit through asset purchases in 2020–2021, conducting those purchases without “proper authorisation” from the Monetary Policy Council, carrying out foreign-exchange interventions without comparable authorisation from the NBP management board, and failing to observe the requirement that the central bank president remain politically impartial.

In October, the NBP president assessed that the committee’s proceedings had no basis, were harmful to Poland’s national interests and could have a significantly negative effect on the country’s relations with foreign partners. The NBP had previously described the allegations against Glapiński as entirely unfounded.

In 2024, Glapiński stated that the NBP would not participate in the proceedings and that any decisions taken by the committee were irrelevant to the bank, citing a Constitutional Tribunal ruling issued that year.

What happens next to the NBP?

As Bloomberg points out in its Monday report, members of the governing parties argue that referring Glapiński to the State Tribunal would result in his suspension from his role as chairman and public face of the ten-member Monetary Policy Council (RPP), which sets interest rates, as well as from his position as president of the NBP management board, which directs the central bank’s day-to-day operations.

This position conflicts with a 2024 ruling by Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal, which stated that under the applicable parliamentary legislation the central bank president cannot be suspended.

Przemysław Litwiniuk, a lawyer and member of the Monetary Policy Council, stated that suspending the president was impossible “under both Polish and EU law”, and that no legal procedures existed to make such a suspension possible, Bloomberg reports.

Bloomberg adds that, in theory, an attempt to suspend or remove Glapiński could prompt the European Central Bank (ECB) to intervene if it concluded that such action undermined the independence of the National Bank of Poland and, consequently, the ECB’s General Council, which includes the governors of all the national central banks of EU member states.

However, when asked about the matter in 2023, ECB President Christine Lagarde stated that Glapiński could bring any potential action to suspend him before the Court of Justice of the European Union. This appeared to signal her reluctance to take sides in the dispute.

The NBP’s operations are also affected by the conflict between Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Karol Nawrocki.

Members of the NBP management board are appointed by the president on the recommendation of the NBP governor. However, the prime minister’s approval is also required for their appointments. Four nominations are currently awaiting Donald Tusk’s approval.

Pressure to resolve the deadlock is mounting because the term of management board member Adam Lipiński ends on 4 November. If his position is not filled, the number of management board members, excluding the bank’s president, will fall below the statutory minimum of six.

On Monday, Finance and Economy Minister Andrzej Domański told RMF FM:

“On 4 November, the term of one of the NBP management board members expires. We will see whether the signatures are forthcoming on the applications to appoint further members of the NBP management board. […] I would prefer the question of the NBP management board to be settled. These are not my decisions. It is a decision for the prime minister, whom I will discuss this with.”

He added that, at present, there was no need to introduce a receivership board at the NBP.

The legislation does not clearly specify the consequences of the management board falling below the required number of members.

Maciej Gutowski, a professor of law at Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań, quoted by Bloomberg, assessed that an incomplete management board could theoretically continue to carry out all its duties. These include supervising open-market operations, implementing exchange-rate policy, and preparing draft resolutions and materials for the Monetary Policy Council.

“However, I have no doubt that such decisions could subsequently be challenged for political reasons,” Gutowski stressed.

Bloomberg also notes that leaving vacancies unfilled for an extended period, or using them as leverage in a political dispute, could attract the attention of the European Central Bank.

The report quotes Patrycja Zawadzka, a professor of law and co-author of the National Bank of Poland Act, who points out that the ECB can assess a national central bank’s independence and functioning within the scope of its powers.

What does this mean for the economy?

Problems with filling positions on the NBP management board could have implications beyond relations between the president and the government. Questions also arise over whether the bank will retain its ability to respond to economic pressures and tensions in financial markets, Bloomberg emphasises.

So far, there has been no investor panic, but the conflict has heightened concerns about the central bank’s independence.

At the same time, the general government deficit has risen to approximately 7 per cent of GDP, while borrowing costs are increasing. This means that the state has smaller financial safety buffers available if a crisis occurs.

Investors are also demanding a higher premium to buy Polish government bonds rather than German government bonds, known as Bunds.

In October, the złoty weakened against the euro to its lowest level in three years. This year, it has also performed worse than currencies including the Czech koruna and the Hungarian forint.

Poland remains vulnerable to external shocks because of its dependence on imported energy and its geographical proximity to Russia, which is waging war against Ukraine.

Any action that restricts the NBP’s ability to stabilise domestic markets could therefore increase economic risks, Bloomberg comments.

https://www.money.pl/gospodarka/za-granica-pisza-o-aferze-wokol-nbp-co-to-oznacza-dla-gospodarki-7346619473365472a.html

Here is an “explanation”

“Coup” in Poland? Everything you need to know in 6 minutes



How can a government send the police to its own country's highest court, claiming to uphold the law? On Friday, October 30, 2026, in Warsaw, seven judges elected by Parliament entered the Constitutional Tribunal under escort. One of them announced the suspension of the Tribunal's president, and the police surrounded the building. The Tribunal and the opposition called it a "coup d'état," while Donald Tusk's government said it was restoring the rule of law. That night, President Karol Nawrocki returned urgently from Senegal and entered the building.



What happened, why each side accuses the other of violating the Constitution (the Constitutional Tribunal filled under the Law and Justice party from 2015 to 2023, the judges elected in 2026 whose oath the president refuses to take, the European Court of Human Rights ruling), the contested legal basis for the suspension, the consultations without agreement on October 31, and what is still unknown. The word "coup d'état" is an accusation made by one side: the video gives a voice to both. Events as of Sunday, November 1, 2026, morning; the situation is evolving, the description will be updated.

Donald Tusk finally speaks on the Constitutional Court crisis, and yes, it's Russia

Here is a satirical version

Tusk’s Address

Compare Tusk’s rhetoric with another moment in Polish history

1981 Jaruzelski’s speech in English / Jaruzelski po angielsku

Tusk’s Constitutional Coup, A CIA Field Trip to Warsaw & Europe on Fire | Chay Bowes & Sarah

Poland’s constitutional crisis is deepening and the timing is hard to ignore. Donald Tusk’s government is moving against the courts, Sikorski is seeing Russians everywhere, and just weeks before it all kicked off, former CIA officer Elissa Slotkin visited Warsaw to talk about “leaving authoritarianism.”

Add to that Tusk’s earlier photo op reading a book by his foreign minister’s wife Anne Applebaum, NED board member and architect of the regime change playbook.

Tonight Chay Bowes joins Sarah to break it all down, plus Europe’s protest wave, the Israeli elections and the other Israeli elections (otherwise known as the US midterms).