China, Malaysia and Kazakhstan are among the other countries that have reported cases of the virus

Tuesday 07 January 2025 23:00 GMT

A disease expert has urged China to share infection data amid an outbreak of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) which has spread across four countries.

Dr Sanjaya Senanayake, infectious disease expert associate professor of medicine at The Australian National University, said it was “vital” for China to share information in a “timely manner”.

The virus, that causes flu or cold-like symptoms, has seen cases spiking across northern Chinese provinces this winter, particularly among children.

Photos and videos of people wearing masks in hospitals in China emerged on social media platforms and local reports compared the scenes to the initial outbreak of Covid.

India has also ramped up monitoring for cases of HMPV after it spread to the country, as well as to Malaysia and Kazakhstan.

India’s health minister JP Nadda said HMPV’s “occurrence in India is not new” and there was “no reason to worry” despite increased testing.

Doctor says it is vital for China to share infection data

“Also, we will need genomic data confirming that HMPV is the culprit, and that there aren’t any significant mutations of concern. Such genomic data will also guide vaccine development,” he told MailOnline.

Current situation in China

China’s National Disease Control and Prevention Administration recently acknowledged an increase in respiratory infections, including HMPV.

In response, it has launched a pilot programme to track pneumonia of unknown origin, aiming to improve the identification and management of such cases.

This involves closer coordination between laboratories and health agencies and ensuring timely reporting of new cases.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday the disease was spreading at “a smaller scale compared to the previous year”.

This mirrors seasonal trends seen in other countries, including the UK, which is experiencing similar spikes in respiratory illnesses this winter.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first death from the H5N1 bird flu was registered in the United State — in the state of Louisiana, local health department said.

At the end of December, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a mutation of the bird flu virus in a patient who had a severe case of the disease.

"The Louisiana Department of Health reports the patient who had been hospitalized with the first human case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), or H5N1, in Louisiana and the U.S. has died," the department said.

The patient was over 65 years old and had underlying medical conditions. According to the department, he contracted bird flu after contact with domestic and wild birds.

This case currently remains the only case of human infection with bird flu in Louisiana, it said, adding that the risk to the population as a whole remains low.

Earlier, scientists from the US-based Scripps Research Institute discovered that just one mutation was enough for the strain of highly pathogenic bird flu H5N1 to begin to spread easily among people. If this happens not in laboratory conditions, but in the wild, humanity is threatened with a new pandemic, they noted.

Since the beginning of 2024, outbreaks of the bird flu virus have been recorded all over the world. Despite the wide geography of the spread of the bird flu virus, according to the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), significantly fewer outbreaks among wild and domestic birds were registered in the world in 2024 than in 2023. Fewer foci of infection were also identified on the territory of Russia than in the previous period, the agency noted.

Bird flu is an acute infectious viral disease of birds, characterized by damage to the digestive and respiratory organs, as well as high mortality. Based on the totality of indicators, the disease is considered especially dangerous, capable of causing great economic damage. The natural carriers of the bird flu virus are migratory birds, most often wild ducks, which, unlike domestic ones, are quite resistant to the virus. The disease can be transmitted to humans, so preventive measures are important.