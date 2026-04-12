Zero Hedge

https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/uae-oil-chief-warns-world-cant-allow-hormuz-closure-2-tankers-u-turn-and-us-emerges-last

BREAKING: IRAN WAR - TRUMP DECLARES NAVAL BLOCKADE

Nima R. Alkhorshid: Trump Orders FULL Blockade on Iran – Talks COLLAPSE, Will This Spark WAR?

Moon of Alabama

The first round of talks between the U.S. and Iran has failed to achieve any progress.

The U.S. negotiators thoroughly misjudged their positions and tried to set terms (archived):

Mr. Vance said little about what took place during more than 21 hours of negotiations, suggesting he had handed the Iranians a take-it-or-leave-it proposal to forever terminate their nuclear program, and they left it.

“We’ve made very clear what our red lines are,” Mr. Vance told reporters, “what things we’re willing to accommodate them on.” He added, “They have chosen not to accept our terms.”

The U.S. has so far lost the war. None of its war aims has been achieved. Its attempts to steal Iran’s enriched Uranium ended with the biggest air force losses since the Vietnam War era. It is not in a position to set any terms:

In that respect, this negotiation appears to have differed little from the one that ended in deadlock in Geneva in late February, … Mr. Trump’s chief leverage now comes in his ability to threaten to resume major combat operations. After all, the fragile two-week cease-fire ends on April 21. But while the threat of resuming combat operations may be invoked in coming days, it not a particularly viable political choice for Mr. Trump — and the Iranians know it. Mr. Trump declared the cease-fire last week in large part to stem the pain from the loss of 20 percent of the world’s oil supplies, which was sending the price of gasoline soaring, creating shortages of fertilizer and, among other critical supplies, helium for the production of semiconductors. Markets rose on the prospect of an agreement, even an incomplete or unsatisfactory one. Should the war resume, the markets would likely decline, the shortages would worsen and inflation — already up to 3.3 percent — would almost inevitably rise. And that leaves the most urgent issue: the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

After the end of the negotiations a tweet by Donald Trump pointed to a piece which asserts that his best next move to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is to blockade Iran:

The Trump card the president holds if Iran won’t bend: a naval blockade: https://justthenews.com/government/sec…

(TS: 12 Apr 00:16 ET)​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​‌‍

The piece in question – The Trump card the president holds if Iran won’t bend: a naval blockade – is by John Solomon, a lawyer, and remarkable for its ignorance:

If Iran refuses to accept the final deal the United States offered Saturday, Trump could bomb Tehran back to the “Stone Ages” as he vowed. Or he might just reprise his successful blockade strategy to choke an already teetering Iranian economy and ratchet up diplomatic pressure on China and India by cutting them off one of their key sources of oil. Ironically, the massive USS Gerald Ford carrier that led the Venezuelan blockade is now in the Persian Gulf after a brief hiatus for repairs and crew rest after a deadly fire. And now it joins the USS Abraham Lincoln and other major naval assets.

The USS Gerald Ford, with broken toilets and a burned out laundry, is in the Mediterranean. It would have to pass the Suez Canal, the Bab al Mandeb Strait and the Strait of Hormuz to reach the Persian Gulf. Bab al Mandeb is controlled by the Houthi, Hormuz by Iran. Good luck passing either …

The idea of lifting Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by blockading Iran is not from John Solomon but from the crazed neoconservative Jack Keene:

The idea of a naval blockade was first suggested last week by retired Gen. Jack Keane, one of the nation’s top military strategists. “If the war resumes and after we degrade Iran’s remaining military assets sufficiently, the US military could choose to occupy Kharg — or to destroy it,” Keane wrote it a New York Post column. “Alternatively, the US Navy could set up a blockade, shutting down Tehran’s export lifeline.” If we preserve Kharg’s infrastructure but take physical control, we’d have a chokehold over Iran’s oil and its economy,” he added. “That’s the ultimate leverage we’d need to seize its ‘nuclear dust,’ or stores of enriched uranium, and to eliminate its enrichment facilities.”

Kharg does not matter as much for Iranian exports as the DC nutters assume. During the eight years of the Iran-Iraq war Kharg was kept closed while oil exports from Iran continued to flow.

Any attempt to blocked Iran would necessitate the use of force to prevent Indian, Chinese and Russian ships from entering Iranian harbors.

It would also mean less oil supplies for the global markets. Historically sea blockades take many months and even years to show effects. That is more time than Trump has to politically survive

The US attempt to run a warship through the Straits of Hormuz was an extremely high-risk move that could have easily turned into a disaster for the United States and its military.

🔺The destroyers were only a few minutes away from complete destruction after Iranian cruise missiles locked onto the vessel and attack drones were deployed.

🔺When the two destroyers and the accompanying fleet reached the mouth of the Persian Gulf, Iran’s cruise missiles locked onto them, and the destroyers were given only 30-minutes to turn back. The vessels immediately retreated.

🔺They had attempted to use electronic warfare tactics, including turning off its position reporting system, in a bid to deceive the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) naval forces.

🔺By spoofing their identity, they sought to present themselves as commercial vessels belonging to Oman, purportedly engaged in coastal transit in the southern part of the Sea of Oman, the investigation revealed.

🔺The destroyers also chose a route very close to the coast and through shallow waters, taking a high risk to pass through this route and enter the Persian Gulf through concealment, deception, expecting that Iranian forces might be negligent during the ceasefire

🔺However, the IRGC naval forces, while patrolling around Fujairah, had already detected the deception and taken swift action.

🔺The USS Frank Peterson first tried to continue on its course but immediately realized that cruise missile radars had locked onto it, and it was stopped by IRGC vessels.

🔺Simultaneously, IRGC drones flew over the two destroyers. The USS Peterson then received a notification on international channel 16 that it must either turn back and leave the area within thirty minutes or it would become a target of the Iranian Armed Forces.

🔺As the destroyer insisted on continuing, a final warning was issued to it, such that the destroyer was only minutes away from being destroyed

🔺According to the investigation, the conversation between the IRGC naval forces operator and the American destroyers indicates their full compliance with the IRGC’s warning

🔺The investigation further revealed that the failed operation was specifically designed to exploit the ceasefire in order to test the readiness of Iran’s naval forces.

🔺It also sought to have an impact on the negotiators in Islamabad, where high-stakes Iran-US talks were underway under Pakistani mediation.

🔺 According to the findings of the investigation, the operation of the two US destroyers failed and was defeated in achieving both goals.

🔺Support helicopters were also flying above destroyers. Simultaneously with the warning to these two destroyers, all vessels in the area were warned to stay at least 10 miles away from them so that if they were targeted by the IRGC, the surrounding vessels would not be harmed.

🔺The investigation also noted that the high-risk and botched US operation was the result of the expulsion of top military generals from the army on the orders of War Secretary Pete Hegseth in recent days....

Whore for money. The term seems quite relevant based on the information I just received. US President Donald Trump was ready to walk-away from the Middle East troubles after Iran negotiations failed. BUT . . .

An urgent phone call from Saudi Crown Prince MBS changed Trump’s decision at the last minute:

President Trump had intended to declare a complete ceasefire and end the fighting against Iran in exchange for the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

However, a tense phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman dramatically changed the plan.

According to White House sources, bin Salman begged Trump not to stop the war:

“This is a historic opportunity – we must finish the job and weaken the Iranian regime once and for all.”

In exchange for continuing the fighting, Saudi Arabia offered an unprecedented package of economic and strategic incentives.

Key points in the offer:

• $100 billion transferred directly to finance American war costs

• Full and immediate normalization with Israel after the fall of the regime

• Direct oil pipeline from Saudi Arabia to the port of Ashdod, turning Israel into a major energy hub

• Investment of approximately $1 trillion in the U.S. economy + purchase of $500 billion in American weapons

• Establishment of a new regional defense alliance, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, and other moderate countries under an American umbrella

• Joint naval force to control the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb

• Funding of strategic U.S. bases in Israel

• Joint reconstruction fund for a post-regime “secular and moderate” Iran

In the end, Trump announced a temporary ceasefire, not an end to the war as was expected.

Senior diplomatic sources describe the move as “a historic turning point” marking the beginning of a new regional order.

Others see it as the USA whoring itself for money.

Just after Trump's Truth Social post where he ordered the U.S. Navy to block the straight of Hormuz, the Iranian side released this cartoon video explaining what is about to happen NEXT

Trump Declares HORMUZ BLOCKADE OPERATION As Ceasefire TOTALLY COLLAPSES

Trump’s Threat GOES TOTALLY WRONG! | Iran’s “DEADLY WHIRLPOOL” Begins

Affshin Rattansi





Trump announced via a Truth Social post that a US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will begin preventing any ships from entering or leaving the passage after failed negotiations with Islamabad.



Trump also said the US will intercept every ship in international waters that paid a toll to Iran to pass the Strait of Hormuz.



Trump’s new solution to Iran’s partial blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which was completely free and open before the US-Israeli illegal war of aggression against Iran, is to totally blockade the Strait of Hormuz entirely and worsen the already spiralling global energy shock…



The painful reality of US hegemony is about to be felt by the entire world: Washington’s solution for the destruction, chaos and disruption it causes, is always to unleash more destruction, chaos and disruption.



European airports are just weeks away from catastrophic jet fuel shortages, the global south is desperately trying to navigate meteoric fuel price increases and shortages…and now the US will force everyone to pay the price for the senseless, illegal war of choice it unleashed.



All nations that have negotiated with Iran to allow safe passage of their ships will now be intercepted by the US, and no one will be able to get fuel from one of the most critical fuel choke points on Earth.



That will mean a global recession locked in, unprecedented economic chaos around the world, entire industries being brought to a standstill…



Because of the US President lashing out over a strategic defeat imposed on Washington by Iran, and the inability of his team of real estate billionaires, Witkoff and Kushner, widely seen as some of the most discredited and untalented ‘diplomats’ in US history, to negotiate honestly and even remotely fairly.



Imposing war, terms of defeat, and threatening to destroy a whole civilisation has done nothing but turn the Iranian leadership into its most hardline and intransigent variant possible. More bombs and destruction will only harden Iran’s positions after their confidence was boosted by being able to endure over a month of US-Israeli air power.



The US blockading the Strait of Hormuz completely only adds fuel to Iran’s strategy of globalising the effects of the conflict, in turn causing more and more nations to turn away from a reckless rogue state, with an out-of-control President, whose solution for every problem is wars and escalation.



Trump has now sealed the coffin shut on his MAGA agenda. His inability to understand that the US being a net exporter of oil won’t shield the US from the economic impacts of cratering global demand as the global economy grinds to a halt will be a point of ridicule for decades to come.



An estimated $2 billion a day to replace Ayatollah Khamenei with Ayatollah Khamenei, close a Strait of Hormuz that was open previously, lock in a global recession, and unleash destabilisation for the GCC and the rest of the world.



Once again, US hegemony shoots itself in the foot with its own bluster, arrogance, and hubris.

IRGC WARNS US NAVY: DON’T GET TRAPPED IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ, AFTER TRUMP ORDERS NAVAL BLOCKADE