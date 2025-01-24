Share this postSeemorerocks Do you want AI prescribing you with drugs?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDo you want AI prescribing you with drugs?Robin WestenraJan 24, 2025Share this postSeemorerocks Do you want AI prescribing you with drugs?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Sharehttps://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/238/all-infoShare this postSeemorerocks Do you want AI prescribing you with drugs?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share
Not "if" but "when" it is authorized. Already a done deal behind the curtain.
Trump repealed Roe v Wade. If we use AI to itemize deductions it should be no time at all before you can get the prescriptions you need without some quack using you to pad his bottom line against Medicaid.