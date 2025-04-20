For those who need it, a reminder

Victoria police saw fit to throttle this young lady for failing to wear a mask outdoors despite a medical exemption

In case you missed this, during the lockdowns in Victoria the cops were dragging random people out of their cars

The Victorian opposition has obtained an email exchange under Freedom of Information which shows then-premier Daniel Andrews announced Melbourne's first COVID curfew before it was recommended by public health experts.

The email shows health department officials did support a curfew, but had not advised cabinet to impose

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-04-20/melbourne-covid-curfew-foi-documents-health-advice/105194726