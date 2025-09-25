Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted by the Department of Justice on one count of making false statements and one count of obstruction.

Comey has been a staunch critic of Donald Trump‘s administration since the president fired him in 2017.

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the charges in a post to social media Thursday evening.

‘No one is above the law. Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case.’

The news cycle for dark-money, billionaire-funded NGOs is about to get optically displeasing for the Democratic Party and its elitist donor class, who have bankrolled what we consider the “protest-industrial complex.”

For years, these leftist billionaire-backed nonprofits have waged an all-out war against President Trump and his MAGA base, funding and facilitating nonstop leftist “color revolution” operations, propping up extremist movements, indoctrinating kids with toxic woke ideology and turning them into revolutionaries, and amplifying a decade of dangerous rhetoric that smeared MAGA as “fascists” and “Nazis.” These leftist, or Marxists, also fueled nation-killing agendas like DEI and criminal and social-justice reforms, which have proven disastrous for the longevity of the country.

A new report from The New York Times shows the Trump administration is preparing to investigate dark-money-funded NGOs that operate in the shadows, with the ultimate goal of not only destroying President Trump and MAGA, but also driving capitalism to collapse and ensuring the nation as we know it today no longer exists in the next decade.

NYT said a senior Justice Department official directed at least six U.S. attorneys’ offices to prepare investigative plans targeting the Open Society Foundations (OSF), bankrolled by radical leftist billionaire Democratic donor George Soros - now his leftist son, Alex, runs operations.

NYT’s report comes after the Capital Research Center, a think tank that tracks foundations, charities, and other nonprofits, released a report last week detailing an explosive revelation: OSF “gave $80 million to pro-terror groups.”

Let’s take a step back to understand that cracks were already rapidly forming across the NGO world shortly after the Trump administration nuked the United States Agency for International Development. Then came domestic terrorist operations by far-left groups that burned Tesla showrooms and vehicles nationwide. At the time, we focused on the Gates Foundation that funded the Arabella network that plowed millions into ‘No Kings’ protests (read report). These protests ultimately failed but were color revolution-style operations aimed at influencing public opinion polls and promoting regime change in Washington. This is the same bullshit strategy U.S. intelligence agencies use overseas.

More context here:

Then came revelations late in the summer, via a NYT report, that the Gates Foundation had severed ties with the Arabella dark-money network. And for good reason: the foundation likely realized that money funneled into the Arabella network would only strengthen Trump’s push to launch investigations into the NGO world (deep state/parallel government). And that’s precisely what might have happened.

Late summer arrived when Trump, out of the blue, began blasting Soros on Truth Social: he “should be charged with RICO because they support violent protests.” Trump was likely referring to anti-ICE and Tesla takedown protests earlier in the year.

Shortly after, a series of leftist violence erupted - from the transgender shooter who stormed a church in Minneapolis, to the leftist with a transgender boyfriend suspected in the Kirk political assassination, to Wednesday’s ICE attack in Texas by a far-left radical, which merely activated the Trump administration into launching war against the radical left that has been fueling this chaos and the rise in far-left militancy for years, something even the The Atlantic admitted this week as major problem.

This rise in far-left militancy prompted the White House to go on the offensive...

The investigations won’t stop with Soros.

Even before this madness, we noted:

Civil terrorism expert Jason Curtis Anderson describes the rise in far militancy as “nihilistic accelerationism“ suggesting that “Far-left extremism extends far beyond groups like Antifa. There is an entire revolutionary (marxist) ecosystem of interconnected entities: billion-dollar progressive NGOs, anarchist networks, political organizations such as the DSA, foreign influence operations like the Singham network, gaming platforms, Discord servers and reddit threads, the dark web, and even civil-rights organizations staffed with “movement lawyers” fully dedicated to waging war against the West until it collapses.”

Marxist-aligned groups operating across America to subvert the nation and collapse capitalism are already “planning war against fascists.”

And guess who created a target profile on the so-called “fascists”?

All coordinated.

The Democratic Party is following a playbook straight out of the Communist Party.

A trip down memory lane.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is moving full steam ahead to neutralize radical leftists and their NGOs that sow chaos - a crackdown that will extend well beyond Soros and likely include Roy Singham in China, as well as PFLP, Samidoun, and leftist American dynasty families and their nonprofits. Americans remember who funded the BLM riots that destroyed their businesses and cities. Accountability is coming.

by Tyler Durden

Submitted by Peter Schweizer & Seamus Bruner of the Government Accountability Institute,

New Schweizer team investigation reveals how ‘No Kings’ and its partners bagged $114.8 million from the Arabella dark money network and how these professional protest organizations use tax dollars as a force multiplier.

The expected worldwide mobilization of protests this weekend, from Mississippi to Malawi, will hardly be a spontaneous eruption. On the contrary, the tumult is a carefully plotted production (complete with a protest song book) financed by the progressive dark money network that has perfected the mounting of made-to-order protests.

This “grassroots“ day of defiance targets Donald Trump and his “billionaire allies,“ according to organizers. The dark money network funding it is known as Arabella Advisors, whose benefactors are the left’s own billionaire heroes, the CONTROLIGARCHS, including George Soros, Bill Gates, Hansjorg Wyss, Mark Zuckerberg, and Reid Hoffman.

Arabella provided nearly $5 million to two leftwing nonprofits involved with the “anti-I.C.E.” riots in Los Angeles this past week, according to the most recent financial disclosures available. One of those groups, Community Change Action, supports the L.A. protests and has provided protest tips in Spanish. Its “brainchild,” the Fair Immigration Reform Movement, has trained children how to aggressively protest.

Another group, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles, was accused by Senator Josh Hawley of fomenting “unlawful” unrest this week and has supplemented its Arabella cash with more than $50 million in state and federal grants since 2021. Indeed, taxpayers are unwittingly partnering with Arabella- and Soros-funded groups to back social unrest.

And the protests this weekend? Arabella has dumped more than $100 million into the coffers of the official “No Kings” protest partners.

Map: Nationwide Mobilization Effort

This weekend’s day of demonstrations is dubbed “No Kings,” a purpose-built protest brand created by an entity called The Indivisible Project (or “Indivisible”). That entity and its eponymous offshoots – “Indivisible Civics,” “Indivisible Action,” “Indivisible East Bay,” et al – sprung up as an activist mobilization machine in response to Trump’s 2016 victory.

Led by activists Ezra Levin and his spouse, Leah Greenberg, Indivisible has helped organize numerous anti-Trump protests. Among the partners and affiliates of No Kings are familiar names such as the ACLU and Sierra Club, and more controversial groups such as 350, which promoted and participated in the 2023 “Stop Cop City” direct actions in Atlanta which ultimately descended into firebombing chaos and saw more than 60 rioters arrested and charged with various crimes, including RICO.

Two of Arabella’s top benefactors – the godfather of dark money, George Soros, and shadowy Swiss-billionaire Hansjorg Wyss – are anchor investors in Indivisible’s operations. Soros’s Open Society Network provided important financial support, ultimately upwards of $8 million, while Wyss’s political action fund funneled $2.5 million to the Indivisible professional protest machine. LinkedIn founder and Big Tech oligarch Reid Hoffman funded Indivisible’s Truth Brigade (a project to combat supposed right-wing disinformation), and the left-wing funding behemoth, Tides Nexus, has given more than $3 million.

Arabella’s Sixteen Thirty Fund, which The Atlantic called the “indisputable heavyweight of Democratic dark money,” has cut multiple checks to Indivisible for “civil rights, social action, and advocacy.” In its most recently available financial disclosure (2023), Indivisible reported $14.06 million in contributions. And while Indivisible is the credited organizer of the No Kings protests, its “partners“ are the real big money players behind the demonstrations.

The Government Accountability Institute obtained the most recent Arabella financial disclosures (2019 through 2023), crunched the numbers and found that, in addition to direct funding to Indivisible, the Arabella network has showered the No Kings protest partners and affiliates with at least $114.8 million.

More alarming than the staggering sums that leftwing billionaires are spending on “direct action” protest machines is the fact that taxpayers will almost certainly be funding, at least indirectly, a portion of these protests. As mentioned above, the anti-I.C.E. demonstrations in L.A. were fomented by a group that got state and federal tax dollars.

It’s a force-multiplying approach that progressives have mastered, as we learned from the “Gold Bars Off the Titanic” episode, when EPA chief Lee Zeldin revealed that the Biden administration tried to disburse tens of billions of climate cash into the coffers of purpose-built progressive NGOs (Arabella’s Windward Fund, for example, was a partner recipient of $2 billion from the EPA for the Rewiring America initiative that Stacey Abrams advised).

Three of the largest Arabella-run funds funneling billionaire cash to professional protest groups are the New Venture Fund, the Hopewell Fund, and the Windward Fund.

Here’s the corporate structure...

The No Kings call to action exhorts disgruntled Americans to “join millions across the country on June 14 to march against authoritarian politics and billionaire takeover.” Whether or not the protests turn violent, as in Los Angeles, remains to be seen. But whatever happens on the Day of Defiance, its organizers and media allies are certain to call it “mostly peaceful.”

Seamus Bruner is the author of Controligarchs: Exposing the Billionaire Class, Their Secret Deals, and the Globalist Plot to Dominate Your Life and Peter Schweizer’s Head of Research at the Government Accountability Institute. Follow him @SeamusBruner.