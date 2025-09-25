Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John W's avatar
John W
4h

Tell me again the difference? They're both totalitarian forms of government. Neither are "right wing" anything. Period.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Robin Westenra and others
Peter's avatar
Peter
1hEdited

More fake news on this Substack. Who writes this shit lol?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture