Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JM's avatar
JM
3h

Tough read. I just had a blood test and it had high spike protein antibodies and I did not take this jab. Many folks believe they are ok, but this tech has been in dentistry, water, and the list is long. A functional medicine doctor I see will give me her take on it next week when I see her. She also believes all mRNA is over and again has no clue. Have been becoming weaker it seems monthly, then weekly and now daily and have many diagnosis. Just had major dental work done after being totally paranoid about going and will finish up a third visit in September. I wasn't able to find a good alternative to the lidocaine family, but don't know what they gave me instead. Probably all the same. I waited three years and then ended up having more issues. If I had gone up front this all would have been done in one visit. The longer you wait the more issues unless you have amazing teeth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture