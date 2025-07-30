Covid infection? Lol
Abstract
Cohort studies that quantify volumetric brain data among individuals with different levels of COVID-19 severity are presently limited. It is still uncertain whether there exists a potential correlation between disease severity and the effects of COVID-19 on brain integrity. Our objective was to assess the potential impact of COVID-19 on measured brain volume in patients with asymptomatic/mild and severe disease after recovery from infection, compared with healthy controls, using artificial intelligence (AI)-based MRI volumetry. A total of 155 participants were prospectively enrolled in this IRB-approved analysis of three cohorts with a mild course of COVID-19 (n = 51, MILD), a severe hospitalised course (n = 48, SEV), and healthy controls (n = 56, CTL) all undergoing a standardised MRI protocol of the brain. Automated AI-based determination of various brain volumes in mL and calculation of normalised percentiles of brain volume was performed with mdbrain software, using a 3D T1-weighted magnetisation-prepared rapid gradient echo (MPRAGE) sequence. The automatically measured brain volumes and percentiles were analysed for differences between groups. The estimated influence of COVID-19 and demographic/clinical variables on brain volume was determined using multivariate analysis. There were statistically significant differences in measured brain volumes and percentiles of various brain regions among groups, even after the exclusion of patients undergoing intensive care, with significant volume reductions in COVID-19 patients, which increased with disease severity (SEV > MILD > CTL) and mainly affected the supratentorial grey matter, frontal and parietal lobes, and right thalamus. Severe COVID-19 infection, in addition to established demographic parameters such as age and sex, was a significant predictor of brain volume loss upon multivariate analysis. In conclusion, neocortical brain degeneration was detected in patients who had recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to healthy controls, worsening with greater initial COVID-19 severity and mainly affecting the fronto-parietal brain and right thalamus, regardless of ICU treatment. This suggests a direct link between COVID-19 infection and subsequent brain atrophy, which may have major implications for clinical management and future cognitive rehabilitation strategies.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10216908/?s=09
Tough read. I just had a blood test and it had high spike protein antibodies and I did not take this jab. Many folks believe they are ok, but this tech has been in dentistry, water, and the list is long. A functional medicine doctor I see will give me her take on it next week when I see her. She also believes all mRNA is over and again has no clue. Have been becoming weaker it seems monthly, then weekly and now daily and have many diagnosis. Just had major dental work done after being totally paranoid about going and will finish up a third visit in September. I wasn't able to find a good alternative to the lidocaine family, but don't know what they gave me instead. Probably all the same. I waited three years and then ended up having more issues. If I had gone up front this all would have been done in one visit. The longer you wait the more issues unless you have amazing teeth.