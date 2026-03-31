FLASH: MEDVEDEV: ‘Some Kind of ***Nuclear*** Confrontation Between Israel and Iran INEVITABLE

Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, is saying “It appears some kind of nuclear confrontation between Israel and Iran is inevitable.”

This makes clear why the Executive Director of a United Nations NGO, publicly resigned 72 hours ago, and then revealed plans to nuke Iran, as reported HERE

🚨 ALERT : UN DIPLOMAT RESIGNS, CLAIMS UN PREPARING FOR **NUCLEAR** WEAPON USE IN IRAN

Defying Death Threats, Permanent Representative of UN, Mohamad Safa, Quits to Leak Information about Plans to Bomb Iran with Nukes

The strongest evidence yet that the Iran war may be ended by launching nuclear weapons into the country by Israel and the United States was produced by a permanent member of the UN and Executive Director of the Patriotic Vision Organization for the past 12 years, Mohamad Safa, who resigned from his position on Friday, so that he could leak information about an alleged UN plan to launch nuclear weapons into Iran.

Mohamad is continuing to speak out on social media, and has stated that he and his family have received death threats, and that he gave up his career to leak this information.