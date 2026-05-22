The attack on the college in Russia’s Lugansk People’s Republic was not accidental, President Vladimir Putin has said

At least six people have been killed, 15 remain unaccounted for, and dozens more – most of them minors – have been injured in what President Vladimir Putin has described as a deliberate Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on a school dormitory in Russia’s Lugansk People’s Republic.

The attack on the main academic building and dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College, which teaches students aged 14 to 18, was carried out in three waves, with 16 drones launched at the same target by the “neo-Nazi regime in Kiev,” according to Putin.

Governor Leonid Pasechnik said 86 students were inside the facility at the time of the attack, with at least 15 still unaccounted for and feared trapped under the rubble. Emergency services recovering the bodies had to pause operations at one point due to concerns over a Ukrainian “double-tap” strike.

Russia’s UN envoy, Vassily Nebenzia, told an emergency Security Council session that the strike was carried out “deliberately” at night, when the dormitory was full, to maximize the number of casualties.

Key developments:

Nebenzia accused Western diplomats of “turning a blind eye” to the crimes of the “neo-Nazi Kiev regime,” blasting their statements as “mockery” and “dancing on the bones” of the dead children.

Moscow expects the international community to condemn the Ukrainian attack, which “cannot be described as anything other than a war crime,” Russia’s newly appointed human rights commissioner, Yana Lantratova, told RT.

President Putin said there were no military facilities near the college dormitory, adding that Russia “cannot limit itself to statements in such a situation” and ordering the Defense Ministry to present options for a response.

Kiev has called the college a legitimate target, claiming it hosted a Russian drone unit, despite numerous videos from the scene showing injured children and no sign of military activity. At the same time, Ukraine has launched new strikes against Russia, with at least one woman killed in Bryansk Region and ten drones intercepted near Moscow.

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22 May 2026 22:28 GMT Ukrainian forces launched multiple drone strikes on Energodar, the city hosting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant – Europe’s largest nuclear facility – in Russia’s Zaporozhye Region on Friday, Mayor Maksim Pukhov has said.

READ MORE: Ukraine steps up strikes on Europe’s largest nuclear plant – Moscow On Friday alone, the attacks hit the grounds of School No. 5, the city administration building twice, the entrance area of an apartment block on Kurchatov Street, and local cell towers, according to Pukhov. Several civilian vehicles were also damaged, but no casualties were reported. One of the transport arteries leading into Energodar has also come under constant Ukrainian attacks, the mayor said, warning that drone activity in the area remains “extremely high” and urging residents to observe safety precautions and heed air-raid alerts.

21:56 GMT Two more drones were intercepted near Moscow shortly after midnight, according to Sobyanin. Last week, Kiev targeted the Russian capital with the largest drone raid in more than a year, in which three civilians were killed and more than a dozen were wounded. READ MORE: RT recounts deadliest Ukrainian ‘terrorist strikes’ on Russian civilians

21:28 GMT A woman was killed and another injured in a “deliberate” Ukrainian drone strike on a civilian car in the town of Sevsk in Russia’s Bryansk Region, acting Governor Egor Kovalchuk has said. The driver sustained shrapnel wounds and was taken to hospital, where she received all necessary medical assistance.

21:12 GMT At least eight long-range Ukrainian drones have been intercepted en route to the Russian capital over the past hour, according to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin. There were no immediate reports of casualties, and emergency services were responding to the areas where debris fell.

21:03 GMT Some of the statements made by Western diplomats at the emergency meeting amount to “mockery of the dead” and “dancing on the bones,” Nebenzia has said.

20:12 GMT Nebenzia urged international organizations to condemn the “bloody terrorist attack” by the Ukrainian armed forces, warning that silence would be “tantamount to complicity.”

19:49 GMT “Children are still buried under the rubble,” Nebenzia stressed, calling the strike “a war crime under international humanitarian law.” He rejected Kiev’s claims that air defenses or electronic warfare were to blame, and accused the West of “turning a blind eye” to crimes by the Ukrainian armed forces.

19:40 GMT Russia’s UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia has told the Security Council that the strike on the Starobelsk dormitory was carried out “deliberately” at night “when the dormitory was full” in order to cause the highest possible number of casualties. He described the strike as a “horrific terrorist attack” by the “neo-Nazi Kiev regime” and showed the gathering photographs from the scene.

19:25 GMT “Schools must remain safe havens,” UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict Vanessa Frazier has insisted.

19:11 GMT The attack is yet another example of “terrible crimes” committed by the Ukrainian leadership, Italian war correspondent Andrea Lucidi has told RT, pointing out that Kiev has repeatedly used high-precision weaponry to target civilians. The only goal of such attacks is terrorizing Russia’s population, he said. The fact that the attack came as the Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky released footage of visiting a professional college in the town of Rovno as an unlikely coincidence, Lucidi suggested. “Zelensky is acting like… a monster, like a psychopath, he doesn’t feel any empathy for other people, for other persons. How can he smile [at] students in the same moment where his soldiers and his cooperators from above attacked and killed other students from the other side of the front line. How can he [smile at] other students?” he said.WatchW

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Do you understand what just happened in the last 3 hours..





> Trump was heading to Bedminster for Don Jr.’s wedding.. his own son’s wedding.. and he turned around mid-trip and went straight back to the White House..



> his exact words on Truth Social: “circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so.. I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time..”



> he didn’t say what the circumstances are.. nobody is saying what the circumstances are.. the White House isn’t saying anything..



> the last time Trump abruptly canceled a Bedminster trip mid-travel it was to personally oversee Ukraine-Russia negotiations.. he didn’t explain that one in advance either..



> this is a president who moved the US embassy to Jerusalem after three consecutive presidents signed waivers kicking it down the road.. who ordered the Soleimani strike after years of prior administrations receiving the same intelligence and passing.. who authorized the first operational MOAB strike after 14 years of the weapon sitting unused..



> every single one of those decisions happened quietly.. no advance warning.. just a sudden change in schedule and then the world found out why..



> the Iran truce is still fragile.. the Strait of Hormuz situation is not resolved.. the “important period of time” language is doing a lot of work in that statement..



> he skipped his son’s wedding..



every president before him would have gone to the wedding..



all of this.. one afternoon.. one Truth Social post.. zero explanation..



if you’re not following me you’re finding out about this 48 hours late from someone who read my post..



it’s only getting crazier from here..

SOURCE

Tulsi Gabbard resigns