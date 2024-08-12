I don’t agree with everything of course, but historian, David Starkey, has a lot to say

Labour Has Lost the Working Class Forever: David Starkey

Diversity Myth: An Insult to the English Working Class

Keir Starmer kicked out of a pub in 2021

I regard this article from someone on the Left that I once followed as scurulous. There is much to dislike about Tommy Robinson but he has revealed the dark underbelly of British society and for that he is reviled (and oppressed) by the Establishment.

https://bylinetimes.com/2024/08/08/exposing-the-real-uk-race-riot-instigators-the-key-players-and-transatlantic-network-around-tommy-robinson/

It is hard to balance up seemingly- contradictory narratives - with many in Britain seemingly adopting a pro-Israeli position. That does not negate the truth that is being revealed.

Britain is not Palestine.