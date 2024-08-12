I don’t agree with everything of course, but historian, David Starkey, has a lot to say
Labour Has Lost the Working Class Forever: David Starkey
Diversity Myth: An Insult to the English Working Class
Keir Starmer kicked out of a pub in 2021
I regard this article from someone on the Left that I once followed as scurulous. There is much to dislike about Tommy Robinson but he has revealed the dark underbelly of British society and for that he is reviled (and oppressed) by the Establishment.
https://bylinetimes.com/2024/08/08/exposing-the-real-uk-race-riot-instigators-the-key-players-and-transatlantic-network-around-tommy-robinson/
It is hard to balance up seemingly- contradictory narratives - with many in Britain seemingly adopting a pro-Israeli position. That does not negate the truth that is being revealed.
Britain is not Palestine.
Most in Britain do Not support "israel" many are utterly indifferent and concentrating on their own problems and outside of that i would reckon than 50% or more of Us know that "israel" is a barabrous, evil entity.
From the horses mouth as We say.
As for "tommy robinson" as mentioned before he is an mi6 asset, as such what he speaks is derived from truth but the slant the "twist" focusses the issues being experienced on the Muslim folk of Britiain, who in the main are family orientated and just like You or me..
"mr robinson" has always deflected attention away from the true perpetrators, "israel",
the people behind the manipulation of Our media, entertainment, poilitcs, finance and much more, he provides a deflective methodology to protect those who seek our extermination.
The tactics being used here in England have been used before, during the miners strikes of the 80`s squaddies (training soldiers) were used to infiltrate the flying pickets and turn the events violent, they succeed and the miners lost, at that point England started to sink into what it has become.
That again is from the horses mouth..
More than this and in the greater scheme of things We need to understand the bigger picture, i have been trying to understand how when the sins of israel as passed onto the gentiles thus allowing israel to comint more and more sin how this actually works, after all its ok saying something but how does one actually gain benefit..?
It is time We started to get Our minds around what might be termed "celestial mechanics", the actual nuts and bolts of soul level interactions and karma..
What We are dealing with here involves a group in human form that have intergrated, subverted, subsumed almost every institution, organisation and format We have, at least in what We call the developed world...
The goal is that only they prevail, "they" do not come from the same soul source as We do, they are interlopers, inavders and usurpers and right now they are arguably "winning".
The current stance of Iran is interesting, whilst as You report the genocide in Palestine continues it is also true to say that further occurences of "israeli" terrorism in the middle east are unlikely, the rabid dog is at least for the moment "caged", rats in a barrel is another expression.
Whilst quite hard to digest as it hits chords in nearly all of Us brought up in any kind of "christian" environment this piece is worth Your time, to begin to understand the actual mechanics and the scale of such..
Many suggest that the entire islam/christian abrahamic psyop has removed recognition and veneration of the old "Gods" and hence removed their protection of Us...
Thats a big thing, not a small thing..
education, religion, pharmakoa, race dilution, chems even are all designed to weaken Humanity`s hold and interactions with Deities that existed before but are being effectively starved...
In this sense some kind of epiphany is coming that may show the "satanists" as an opposition to the death cult of zoharist, talmudic kabablah.. which makes No secret of the methodology and aim to kill Us All..
https://odysee.com/@CJBbooks.com:8/Kabbalah-of-the-Holy-Grail-Jesus-Boiling-in-Excrement:3