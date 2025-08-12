Watch HERE

The warning signs are flashing — and most people are too distracted to notice. Under the banner of “progress” and “innovation,” a new system is being built around us. It’s not just about more surveillance cameras, cashless payments, or data collection. It’s about a complete restructuring of society into what Shannon Joy calls “the most evil and demonic ideology I have ever studied.”

In this eye-opening conversation, Shannon — veteran broadcaster and fearless truth-teller — lays out how AI, big tech, and government power are merging into a unified system designed to control every resource, monitor every movement, and ultimately redefine what it means to be human.

The Ideology Behind the Machine

“Techno is not about liking or disliking technology. It’s an ideology.”

Shannon explains that this “techno-democratic state” isn’t merely about efficiency or convenience. It’s about absolute control — justified by the claim that all human problems, even death itself, can be solved if only the system is given enough power over every aspect of life.

From her research:

Transhumanist goals — erasing the line between human and machine, using human experimentation to “solve” death.

Total resource management — food, energy, water, and even your own body treated as assets of the state.

Surveillance as standard — constant monitoring sold as “safety” but used to enforce compliance.

The Speed of the Takeover

“The groundwork for this techno-state is being laid at a pace that is faster than we could have ever imagined.”

What used to be theoretical is now policy. AI is being integrated into decision-making at every level of government. Digital IDs and CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies) are being tested and rolled out. And the public, lulled by promises of convenience and security, is largely accepting it without resistance.

Shannon warns that once these systems are fully in place, opting out will no longer be an option — because the ability to function in society will depend on your compliance with the rules set by the system.

Reducing Humans to Data Points

The techno-elite vision of the future doesn’t see you as a soul, a mind, or a unique individual. You become a data profile — a token in a tradeable system, your worth determined by your utility and obedience. In this model, human value is measured, scored, and adjusted based on behavior.

The Path Back

And yet, Shannon offers a clear call to action:

“The answer… is returning back to our culture and what it means to be human. Rejecting this system… and going back to strong community and family units.”

The resistance won’t come from Congress or Silicon Valley. It will come from ordinary people choosing to disconnect from the system, to rebuild local economies, strengthen families, and re-root themselves in culture and faith.

This isn’t a debate over tech policy. It’s a battle for the soul of humanity. And every day we wait, the system gets stronger.

