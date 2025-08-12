Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
2h

You must physically and PUBLICLY stop complying and say NO...you may have to walk to work and live without Twitter and grow a garden. The alternative is a little convenience for a short term and then to be tossed away by the oligarchs like trash.... I am NOT a number...sorry...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture