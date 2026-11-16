🚨 DISTURBING RUMOR FROM THE DARK WEB



Before anything else, let me be absolutely clear: This is NOT a confirmed report. There is no sufficient credible evidence to support these claims, and I am NOT presenting any of this as fact.



However, after everything that happened yesterday, it’s hard not to feel concerned when scenarios like this start circulating.



I received information from an unverified source, allegedly originating from the dark web, describing a potential global cyber event supposedly scheduled for November 17.



Here’s what the message claims:



↓ BEGIN UNVERIFIED QUOTE ↓



“Everything connected to the internet will be hacked.



A so-called ‘COVID 2.0’ will begin. Major banks will be compromised, and financial records will be completely erased.



Thousands of bank accounts will suddenly display a balance of $0, with no way to recover or verify their original balances.



This will trigger a global internet lockdown.



The entire world’s internet infrastructure will allegedly be shut down for three months.



During that period, an extremely advanced artificial intelligence system will supposedly be used to identify and fix vulnerabilities and security flaws across the network.



The consequences will be widespread panic, confusion, and unprecedented global disruption.



People are being urged to stockpile food, water, gold, silver, weapons, ammunition, and cash as quickly as possible.



The alleged worldwide shutdown will begin on November 17.”



↑ END UNVERIFIED QUOTE ↑



⚠️ My perspective:



I want to emphasize once again that there is no reliable evidence confirming this scenario or the November 17 date. It could be nothing more than an elaborate conspiracy theory or deliberate fearmongering.



But considering the cybersecurity incidents and disruptions we’ve witnessed recently, it’s understandable why these kinds of rumors might make people uneasy.



I’m sharing this for discussion, not as a warning that these events will actually happen.



The question is not whether we should believe this rumor.



The question is: How vulnerable is our global digital infrastructure to a truly coordinated cyberattack?



What do you think? Is this just another internet conspiracy, or a reminder of how dependent we’ve become on systems we barely understand?

SOURCE