Disgraced Health Freedom Influencer Carrie Madej caught LYING about 9-1-1 call and COVID Status Interrogation that Never Happened
I have been watching this case since the beginning.
Now, the Health Ranger, Mike Adams has come up with a devastating report.
Former doctor Carrie Madej, who was implicated in the wrongful death of a patient by administering intravenous hydrogen peroxide at fatal levels and was ordered to pay $1.3 million to the victim’s family by a Tennessee court, has been caught lying about a 9-1-1 call in which she claimed 9-1-1 operators interrogated her about her COVID status, health insurance status and social security number before rendering rescue assistance.
Natural News has acquired exhaustive 9-1-1 call transcripts, audio recordings and testimony of county officials, all shown below, that prove she lied.
Carrie Madej fabricated these accusations across multiple interviews in 2022, including an interview with myself. Now, we know she was lying and painting herself as the victim when, in reality, emergency services, air traffic control and the FAA were doing everything in their power to try to find her crashed plane and render immediate medical assistance.
Read the article HERE
Steven ben-Noon has put this out.
The Health Ranger Investigates Carrie Madej: Uncovering Disturbing Facts
The Health Ranger Investigates Carrie Madej: Uncovering Disturbing Facts. It’s time Freedom documents show some responsibility within their ranks
ALWAYS remain impartial and weight facts and actions. Look at things realistically....be a critical thinker. In this age of lies and mind numbing financial and ethical corruption your LIFE may depend on it now...
anyone requiring some deep dive stuff on "charlie kirk" might enjoy this little known piece, really very well written
https://theamericanclassroom.substack.com/p/snuff-propaganda-and-emotionalism