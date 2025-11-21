I have been watching this case since the beginning.

Now, the Health Ranger, Mike Adams has come up with a devastating report.

Former doctor Carrie Madej, who was implicated in the wrongful death of a patient by administering intravenous hydrogen peroxide at fatal levels and was ordered to pay $1.3 million to the victim’s family by a Tennessee court, has been caught lying about a 9-1-1 call in which she claimed 9-1-1 operators interrogated her about her COVID status, health insurance status and social security number before rendering rescue assistance.

Natural News has acquired exhaustive 9-1-1 call transcripts, audio recordings and testimony of county officials, all shown below, that prove she lied.

Carrie Madej fabricated these accusations across multiple interviews in 2022, including an interview with myself. Now, we know she was lying and painting herself as the victim when, in reality, emergency services, air traffic control and the FAA were doing everything in their power to try to find her crashed plane and render immediate medical assistance.

Read the article HERE

Steven ben-Noon has put this out.

The Health Ranger Investigates Carrie Madej: Uncovering Disturbing Facts

The Health Ranger Investigates Carrie Madej: Uncovering Disturbing Facts. It’s time Freedom documents show some responsibility within their ranks

Or watch HERE

Watch this from Carrie Madej.

If you still believe her then good luck to you.

You either haven’t bothered to look at the evidence, or don’t know the difference between Right and Wrong.