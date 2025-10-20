I posted this video of Prof.Richard D Wolff talking about the disaster that is the New Zealand economy.

What stands out is the TOTAL LACK of any voices (even just ONE) within New Zealand that interprets what is going on.

We have to rely on fake narratives on mainstream news and comments on social media.

The last person to dicuss this was Prof Jane Kelsey in her book, The FIRE Economy

Prof. Richard D. Wolff as professor emeritus of economics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is a serious commentator who I realised is regularly interviewed (along with Michael Hudson) by Nima on Dialog Works.

When I got round to listening, I found it to be an informed and incisive analysis.

However, there were some key elements missing.

In the weekend we met with a friend who works with a church that dispenses social assistance to the underprivileged. She described how many of her colleagues, all very well-placed to get medical assistance (with health insurance and the like) are either dying or have developed chronic heart conditions although they all remain in complete denial as to why.

The truth is simple.

You cannot have a robust economy when you have a sick workforce!

Prof. Wolff, although he did mention the effect of the covid-19 response on the economy was silent about the elephant-in-the-room that is so important here and in every country.

“Covid-19” literally changed everything.

The other thing I took issue with was his dismissal of New Zealand’s debt crisis.

Wolff says:

Still, the country has strengths. Low national debt, political stability, and incredible natural beauty

But debt is hardly a left-wing thing and Prof Wolff is a leftist academic.

The truth is that with covid, Adern turned on the printing press and took debt into the stratosphere.

It is well-nigh impossible to find anything through the search engines about Jacinda Adern’s contribution to national debt.All one gets is yesterday’s headlines or general articles bout Jacinda Adern. You get hints like this quote from an article:

New Zealand’s debt is forecast to rise from 19% of GDP in 2019 to 43% this financial year – and as high as 55% of GDP in 2024.

I wrote some time back about debt (which I shall repost in full, below).

Here is the current situation:

Prof. Wolff talks about a low debt: GDP ratio (23% according to this).

But everything depends on generating sufficient GDP to service the debt.

One asks, how is that possible if the economy is collapsing?.

For all that I am hugely grateful to Prof Wolff for saying things that mainstream economists and jornalists refuse to, things that are relegated to the twittersphere

TRANSCRIPT

This is New Zealand, one of the most beautiful countries on Earth.

Its beauty isn’t just in the scenery, but also in its isolation. It’s so remote that it’s often left off world maps. The country has only about 5.3 million people who enjoy a high quality of life, good education, stable government, reliable health care, and an equal society.

All of this sounds perfect, but it has led to some unexpected problems for the economy. An economy that’s always been quite unusual.

The strange part is that many New Zealanders are leaving this dreamland. From an already small population, the country has one of the highest immigration rates in the world. Most people move just across the water to Australia.

Today, over 10 of all New Zealanders live there. This isn’t a small issue either. On a per person basis, just as many people are leaving New Zealand as some countries involved in active conflicts.

So why is this happening?

To make things worse, many of those leaving are skilled young workers at the start of their careers. The population is still growing, but only because immigrants are coming in to replace the ones leaving. That creates new challenges, too, making the problem harder to fix.

At the same time, a different group, older Australians, are moving into New Zealand, adding their own impact.

So, what makes New Zealand’s economy so different?

Why are so many people leaving?

And why is it so hard to reverse?

Its economy is small and very far from major markets. The population is about the same as the city of Sydney and even Australia is in a heavily populated country. This setup has both pros and cons.

On the downside, it’s hard to build global industries there. Almost anything made in New Zealand can be produced cheaper and at a larger scale closer to Asia’s shipping routes.

This applies to manufacturing and even financial services.

Why would companies handle international banking in Auckland when Singapore is much closer and better connected?

Even Sydney has a stronger financial network and a bigger market. Because of how closely Australia and New Zealand are linked politically and economically, many global businesses prefer to base themselves in Australia. That close relationship is very important to remember.

As a result, the only industries that really open rate in New Zealand are the ones that must be there. tourism, local finance, local services, and maritime work. With such a small population, the country doesn’t need huge industries anyway.

But agriculture stands out, though. New Zealand is one of the most productive farming nations in the world, which is rare for a developed economy. Using rich soil, plenty of water, and advanced technology, it produces valuable exports that feed nearby Asian markets.

But this success doesn’t mean much for most well-educated city dwellers who aren’t eager to work on farms.

And modern farms don’t need many workers. They’re highly mechanized and efficient. A broke weather that leaves one major industry, housing.

Real estate makes up about half of the entire economy. selling, renting, building, and financing homes dominate national output.

This has created two problems.

First, house prices are extremely high. For a small, sparsely populated country, New Zealand has some of the most expensive homes in the world. The government banned foreign buyers to cool prices, but that didn’t help much. Foreigners only made up about 3% of buyers and Australians, the biggest foreign group, were exempt from the ban because of special agreements between the two countries.

Wealthy Australians love buying homes in New Zealand for vacations or retirement. Property there is still cheaper than in major Australian cities and often comes with tax advantages. For example, Australians pay a stamp duty tax of around 388 when buying homes at home, which doesn’t exist in New Zealand. Even with small policy changes, housing prices remain a huge issue, especially for young people.

So many young Kiwis are leaving, but not just because of housing. More than half of them move to Australia, where homes aren’t necessarily cheaper. What they’re really after is opportunity.

New Zealand’s industries are limited to farming, real estate, and tourism, while Australia offers bigger job markets and more career options. People everywhere move to larger cities for specialized work, but in New Zealand’s case, those larger cities are in another country.

The free movement agreement between the two nations makes migration easy like the open borders within the EU.

A broader education is another draw. New Zealanders can live, work, and buy homes in Australia with few restrictions.

A broader education is another draw.

Australia has more universities and better access for New Zealand students who even get local tuition rates and student loans.

For example, in one Australian medical school, about half the students came from New Zealand.

Culturally, both countries speak English and share similar lifestyles, so Kiwis don’t face much discrimination. In short, many New Zealanders leave because it’s simple to do, and Australia feels just a bit more promising.

But fixing this is difficult.

Around 600,000 New Zealand-born people now live in Australia. Over 10% of their homeland’s population. About 90,000 Australians live in New Zealand, but they tend to be older and retired, not working age.

To replace lost workers, New Zealand relies on immigration, mostly from Asian countries..

But many of those new arrivals also leave later for Australia, using New Zealand as an easier path to move there.

This cycle gives the country a reputation as a backdoor to Australia.

It’s turning New Zealand into a kind of scenic retirement spot for wealthy Australians supported by workers planning their own move across the sea.

You might wonder, why doesn’t New Zealand just tighten the migration rules with Australia? Politically, that’s hard. 10% of New Zealanders live in Australia and many would oppose policies that make life harder for them.

Plus, both nations are extremely close allies.

Cutting ties would hurt relations. Economically, losing young workers does hurt, but some do come back later with skills and money, boosting the economy. The real challenge is making New Zealand more rewarding for young professionals.

Lowering housing costs and creating good jobs would help. But that’s easier said than done.

Still, the country has strengths. Low national debt, political stability, and incredible natural beauty. . It’s clean, safe, and stunning, and those things attract people.

While that remains true, New Zealand will always draw interest, even as it loses some citizens. And even here in Australia, the country causing much of this migration. We depend on those same intangible qualities more than we’d like to admit.

I asked Chat GPT for some context. What it says is not incorrect, There are NO voices in New Zealand that will give analysis of this sort - no critical voices.

From Production to Speculation: The Missing Continuity

The video’s analysis, while presented as a global explainer, stands firmly in the tradition of New Zealand’s most incisive internal critics — thinkers like Brian Easton, Jane Kelsey, and Bruce Jesson — who traced the country’s shift from a self-reliant, production-based economy to one dominated by financialization, property, and dependency on external capital and markets.

Easton, in works such as The Commercialisation of New Zealand (1997) and Not in Narrow Seas (2020), argued that the neoliberal reforms of the 1980s dismantled an economy built on national resilience. The promise was that deregulation and market openness would deliver productivity and diversification; the result, instead, was an economy reliant on services, housing, and commodity exports. Easton described it as an “open economy without a strategy,” one in which autonomy was traded for ideological purity.

Kelsey, in The New Zealand Experiment (1995) and later The FIRE Economy (2015), gave the moral and structural diagnosis: finance, insurance, and real estate — the FIRE sectors — had replaced manufacturing, industry, and long-term investment. Capital gains, not production, became the metric of success. She warned that this model was unsustainable because it fed on speculation and debt while eroding the base of skilled employment and local ownership. Her phrase the fire economy captured both the acronym and the image — a system consuming its own substance for short-term heat.

The video commentary echoes this diagnosis almost point for point, though in more accessible language. It describes:

an economy dominated by real estate ,

young talent leaving for more dynamic markets,

a dependency on migration to fill the gaps, and

policy paralysis born of political and structural entanglement with Australia.

These are the very consequences Kelsey predicted once productive capacity gave way to speculative rent-seeking. The video’s image of New Zealand as a “scenic retirement spot supported by transient workers” is essentially a modern rendering of her fire economy thesis — an economy beautiful on the surface but burning through its social capital underneath.

Easton’s Long View and the Australian Mirror

Easton often pointed out that New Zealand’s post-1984 liberalization was more extreme than Australia’s, stripping away protections faster and more completely. Australia retained a larger internal market, more diversified industries, and stronger labour institutions. The video’s observation that “larger cities for specialized work are in another country” dramatizes this imbalance. It shows that the policy choice to tether New Zealand’s economy to trans-Tasman openness created what Easton might call a one-way dependency — easy exit for workers, hard entry for capital.

In Easton’s framework, geography was not destiny but something that needed strategic counterweight — investment in national capability, regional planning, and industrial policy. The video, implicitly, mourns the loss of precisely that strategic vision.

Kelsey’s Institutional Critique

Kelsey went further by identifying how international treaties and financial norms locked New Zealand into passivity. Once the state accepted the “discipline” of global capital, it lost the ability to shape outcomes domestically. The video captures this impotence in another register: government efforts like banning foreign buyers are symbolic gestures, undermined by structural commitments (e.g., open migration with Australia, tax exemptions, and the sanctity of property as wealth storage).

In Kelsey’s terms, the sovereign policy space has been voluntarily surrendered. What remains is management, not direction. The social consequences — brain drain, generational frustration, and speculative inequality — flow inevitably from that loss of agency.

The Silence After the Critics

You’re right to say there are few such voices left. The generation that included Easton, Kelsey, Jesson, and later Rod Oram and Bryan Gould engaged public debate at the level of national purpose. Today’s commentary, whether from Treasury or media, tends to accept the structural frame as fixed and focuses on incremental tinkering. The result is a strange consensus of resignation — what Kelsey once called “the normalization of crisis.”

The video you shared cuts through that silence not by offering ideology, but by doing what those earlier critics did: connecting structure with lived consequence. It explains why a superficially successful, high-quality society feels economically brittle and directionless. In doing so, it reopens a conversation about sovereignty, scale, and purpose that New Zealand hasn’t really had since the 1990s.

Toward a Contemporary Synthesis

If one were to bring Easton and Kelsey’s frameworks together today, the synthesis might read like this:

New Zealand’s economy is trapped between beauty and dependency — sustained by its image and environment, yet losing control of its productive destiny. It is post-industrial without having ever been fully industrialized, liberalized without leverage, open without orientation.

The video you found incisive could thus be seen not as a fresh revelation, but as the continuation — perhaps revival — of a critique that has been dormant for a generation.

It is time to repost this :

Robin Westenra

Apr 17, 2025

I’ve been trying FOR YEARS to find the true situation regarding NZ government debt.

Finally I have the answers.

This was the increase in government debt under the Jacinda Adern government:

In 2019, net government debt was below 20% of GDP—a point of pride for New Zealand’s fiscal conservatives. But in the space of just two years, that figure more than doubled to 42.5& from 19.9 % of GDP in 2017.

At the same time, the Reserve Bank’s Large-Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme injected tens of billions into the financial system, effectively engaging in what critics describe as “money printing.”

“It was all done under the language of emergency,” said a retired Treasury economist. “But once that lever was pulled, we stepped into a new economic reality—one where debt was no longer something to avoid, but something to rely on.”

According to Chat GDP the highest debt-to-GDP ratio of government debt was in 1992-1993 and peaked at 70-72%.

This is the current situation:

Currently, according to latest data available, the current debt=to GDP ratio is approximately 42.5%

I asked a question of Chat GPT about what the debt to GDP ratio was under Muldoon and got the following which was fairly eye-watering:

Overseas debt had surged dramatically, rising from 11% of GDP in 1974 to 95% by 1984 . This substantial increase in external debt was primarily to finance the Think Big projects and to cover persistent current account deficits

This was USED by Roger Douglas to justify his revolution.

However, in 1984, gross public debt was around 65% of GDP, with net public debt closer to 30%. The 95% figure was used by Roger Douglas to justify his reforms, and represents total external debt (private and public)

Debt was indeed rising, but not at crisis levels in global terms.

Roger Douglas and the Treasury often blurred these categories to amplify the perception of a crisis:

“We were on the edge of bankruptcy”

— often repeated in speeches, but not backed by the debt data alone.

Michael Reddell (former RBNZ economist) has criticised this in retrospect: