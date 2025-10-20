Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pam Crisp's avatar
Pam Crisp
12h

Thanks for this item seemorerocks.

I notice that Prof. Wolff (along with other commentators) talks about the need for innovation. Unfortunately in NZ politics, 'innovation' is mostly used in the context of digital innovation. Take the Gene Technology Bill which, if it comes into law, will see an open doorway to genetic manipulation with very few safeguards - even fewer than in the U.S. Yes we need innovation, we need entrepreneurship - but we need robust scientific and moral analysis of the sort done by Jane Kelsey before rushing headlong into that 'brave new world"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Robin Westenra
Robin Westenra's avatar
Robin Westenra
12h

I have removed an obnoxious 3 word response. When I spend hours putting together a well thought out item and I get messages like this I feel,like putting my hands up and giving up. If youve got something make your point with evidence. I reject this nonsense even if part of it is true.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture