Not necessarily my point-of-view.

I’ll tell you my verdict in a day or so.

These are the sort of explosive claims we have come to expect from this source.

Here is an earlier article

June 9, 2026

Hollywood director Steven Spielberg has ignited outrage after claiming his upcoming UFO blockbuster Disclosure Day could fundamentally alter how Christians view God and religion itself.

During a recent interview promoting the film, Spielberg openly questioned whether God belongs only to Earth, hinting that extraterrestrial life could force humanity into a radically new spiritual understanding. For critics of the global media machine, the message is unmistakable: Hollywood is once again being used to psychologically condition the masses ahead of a coming “disclosure” event designed to dismantle traditional faith and usher in a new cosmic belief system.

“Is God our God only on this planet?” Spielberg asked during an interview promoting the new movie. He then expanded the question further, wondering whether God exists “for every system where there’s civilization and intelligent life.”

Disclosure Day centers on a massive government cover-up involving extraterrestrial contact, secret intelligence operations, psychic phenomena, and a coordinated release of hidden information to the world.

Spielberg has openly admitted that he personally believes aliens “have been here” and “are here,” claiming the evidence has become “overwhelming.”

Promotional material for Disclosure Day is drenched in occult imagery, with recurring Saturn symbolism and all-seeing one-eye motifs woven throughout the campaign.

For conspiracy researchers, the timing is impossible to ignore.

For years, alternative media figures have warned that elite institutions — from Hollywood to intelligence agencies — are attempting to reshape humanity’s spiritual worldview ahead of a future “post-religious” global order. UFO disclosure has increasingly been framed not merely as a scientific revelation, but as a civilization-altering event capable of dismantling traditional religious beliefs.

Critics argue that films like Disclosure Day are part of a larger conditioning campaign designed to normalize extraterrestrial narratives while subtly undermining Biblical cosmology.

Even some Christian commentators are sounding the alarm. One recent article warned that the film may be preparing audiences for a “coming spiritual deception” tied to UFO disclosure and the collapse of traditional faith structures.

Others point to the growing fusion of government UFO narratives, Silicon Valley futurism, and Hollywood entertainment as evidence that a major psychological operation may already be underway.

The movie’s marketing repeatedly returns to elite occult imagery, featuring Saturnian symbolism, eclipses, and the ubiquitous one-eye motif long associated with hidden power structures.

The movie itself reportedly portrays secret agencies hiding the truth from the public for decades, while ordinary citizens grapple with the emotional and spiritual implications of discovering humanity is not alone.

That storyline mirrors real-world developments surprisingly closely.

In recent years, Pentagon UFO programs, congressional hearings, military whistleblowers, and mainstream media coverage have pushed the once-taboo UFO subject firmly into public discourse. Critics say entertainment media is now accelerating that process by embedding disclosure themes into mass culture before any official announcement occurs.

Spielberg’s newest project appears to lean directly into that atmosphere.

The promotional tagline for the movie asks audiences:

“If someone showed you we weren’t alone… would that frighten you?”

For many Christians, the deeper question may be whether Hollywood is attempting to replace faith in God with faith in “higher intelligences” from the stars.

And if disclosure truly comes, will humanity be witnessing scientific revelation — or the greatest spiritual deception in modern history?