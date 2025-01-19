Here is, I think, the News Nation documentary, not yet available as I post

Whistleblower reveals UAP retrieval program; object caught on video

However, they have been releasing dribs and drabs.

Here is some follow-up from Ross Coulhart.

Ross Coulthart exposes new UAP video and whistleblower: What's next? | Reality Check

Ross Coulthart is joined by retired Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet and former Defense Department official Marik von Rennenkampff to break down explosive new video showing the recovery of an "egg-shaped" UAP and whistleblower and military veteran Jake Barber's new revelations that he was part of a secret UAP recovery program.

Gallaudet and von Rennenkampff share why they are inclined to believe Barber's claims and what the U.S. government might do next, especially once President-elect Donald Trump takes office. Dr. Jim Segala, Ph.D. Dr. Segala also corroborates some of Barber’s claims that he sustained injuries while serving as part of the UAP recovery program.

Here is footage of the ‘egg’ .

UAP recovery video shows ‘egg-shaped’ object: Exclusive | Reality Check

NewsNation has obtained exclusive footage showing the retrieval of an egg-shaped object, recorded during a UAP retrieval operation. The egg resembles UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena) U.S. Navy fighters reported seeing off the east coast of the U.S. in 2015.

Veterans say they worked with 'psionic' military assets | Reality Check

Whistleblower Jacob Barber tells NewsNation's Ross Coulthart about his interactions with "psionics," or people with "extratemporal abilities" like psychic powers, while working as part of a UAP crash retrieval team. It’s something another decorated Special Forces operator and colleague of Barber, Don Paul Bales, says he has witnessed too.

I look forward to hearing what Dr Steven Greer has to say