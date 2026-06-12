Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
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Dr Von Braun did warn us before his death thst "alien invasion" would be on the NWO play list... With the covid "scamdemic" falling a little short what better thensome "Aliens" attacking. The Appollo "recording" shows some fakes are being mixed in to keep the public interested. In real life the very real van allen belts would have turned these guys to corpses looooong before they got near the moon.

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