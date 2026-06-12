From CBS

New UFO files released include stunning videos: “Are you seeing this?”

Articles from the British Daily Mail

The scientist, Dr Leon Davidson, was a chemical engineer who worked on the Manhattan Project and at Los Alamos, and studied UFOs.

The third set of documents was quietly uploaded to the Department of War’s website on the same day as the release of the Hollywood blockbuster Disclosure Day.

According to the Pentagon, there have been ‘unprecedented levels of interest’ in the UFO files, with the website receiving more than 1.7 billion hits worldwide since it launched in May.

The latest trove adds dozens of documents, photographs and videos to the government’s rapidly expanding public archive of unexplained sightings.

NASA audio hidden for decades reveals discussion about an ‘alien base’ on the moon

Audio from a secret NASA meeting following the Apollo 16 mission has been released as part of the third batch of UFO files, revealing a discussion about a possible ‘alien base’ on the moon.

Apollo 16 flew from April 16 to April 27, 1972, and saw astronauts John Young and Charles Duke become the first humans to explore the moon’s rugged highlands while Thomas ‘Ken’ Mattingly remained in lunar orbit.

Buried within the 55-minute discussion is a brief exchange about unusual gravity readings, laser measurements and unexplained anomalies detected on the moon’s far side.

The speakers focus on what one participant describes as a ‘great big hole’ near the Van de Graaff crater, a distinctive lunar formation known for unusual magnetic and geochemical characteristics.

‘In the backside of the moon around Fendi graph, that’s where we get our big hole,’ one speaker says.

The discussion then takes an unexpected turn.

‘It could be an alien star base or something. Anyway, the next slide shows the front side of the moon.’

The remark appears amid a broader technical discussion of lunar data and anomalies, although the context of the comment remains unclear from the audio alone.

UFO over airport in Zimbabwe triggered CIA alarm

A newly released CIA cable shows that intelligence assets in Zimbabwe were placed on high alert after a UFO was reported hovering over the country’s main airport in the summer of 2008.

The document details an incident that unfolded on July 2 and drew the attention of both US intelligence and military officials.

According to the cable, the object ‘hovered at an undetermined altitude directly over the Harare airport,’ prompting concerns that it could represent hostile foreign activity.

At one point during observation, ‘beams’ were observed emanating from the object,’ read the cable.

It also quoted witnesses describing the UFO as ‘disc-like in shape with a hollow center, [with] a series of rotating lights on the underside of the airframe.’

Navy issued urgent message about ‘flying discs,’ warning new wave is ‘imminent’

A newly released memo from the US Navy revealed how the military branch was issuing urgent orders after spotting a wave of ‘flying discs’ in 1948.

In a three-page memo, the Navy issued instructions asking all of its personnel, commands and offices to carefully observe and immediately report any sightings of ‘flying discs’ - a term at the time for UFOs.

The order was given after a large number of reports of strange disc-shaped objects in the sky, pushing the military to collect all reliable information to figure out what they were.

Moreover, the memo revealed how the Air Force warned the Navy that those UFO sightings were the first of many the US believed were about to take place.

‘The Director of Intelligence, US Air Force has informed the Navy Department that a cycle of reappearance of “Flying Discs” is becoming apparent, and that the beginning of a new interval is imminent.’

In recent years, Naval personnel have testified to seeing UFOs not only in the skies above Earth’s oceans, but also diving into the sea at extreme speed without disrupting their course - something that is believed to still be beyond human capabilities today.

‘Plasma sun’ orbs seen in American’s backyard

A 2026 FBI report revealed an interview with a homeowner in the Northeastern US who had a striking sighting one evening around 9.15pm local time.

While pulling into his driveway in July 2025, the man noticed a bright red glowing orb about three feet in diameter hovering silently below the tree line in his backyard.

Inside the red sphere was a brilliant white ‘plasma sun’ the size of a basketball.

His spouse, watching from inside on their security camera, also saw the orb, according to the FBI.

A second identical red orb soon appeared above the house. The couple watched as both orbs moved together, changed direction and flew westward above the trees.

They eventually merged into what looked like a single orb before disappearing. The witness and his spouse recorded a short video of the orbs as they moved away, which was included in the latest Pentagon file dump on Friday.

A few weeks later, the witness claimed to have seen several smaller white orbs flying higher overhead from west to east.

US law enforcement officers have shocking encounter with UFO orbs

A group of trained federal agents described encountering glowing orbs that ‘hatched’ red lights, silent hovering objects that mimicked vehicles and intelligent light formations seen flying over a remote portion of the western US over two nights in October 2023.

The special agents reported seeing glowing orange orbs near hills or ridgelines. They hovered motionless, pulsed between bright orange and clear and sometimes moved quickly across the sky.

Some orbs suddenly released three to four smaller red lights that flew out in straight lines, in vertical or clustered formations or downward like flares.

The agents also saw rows or clusters of red lights, sometimes in groups of nine or more, hovering in perfect patterns like squares over airfields or ridgelines.

The officers also described the UFOs imitating car headlights or taillights on the road ahead. When approached, the ‘vehicles’ hovered silently 15 to 20 feet off the ground without touching the dirt or kicking up dust, then drifted away over rough terrain.

While the reports submitted to the Pentagon did not reveal if pictures or videos of the incidents were taken, artist recreations were attached to the latest files.

‘Potato’ shaped UFO seen over key military facility

A witness interview in Friday’s UFO files revealed an encounter with a ‘potato’ shaped craft over one of America’s more highly secure underground military facilities.

The 2024 FBI report documented the sighting by a US Army intelligence officer and four other members of his unit.

In February 2022, as they left their office building in Colorado Springs, they saw the strange UFO hovering over the Cheyenne Mountains.

The object was described as creamy or whitish, somewhat translucent with a slight shimmer and made of irregular, non-overlapping panels like ‘articulating fish scales.’

The UFO stayed perfectly still, but the panels on its surface shifted slowly in waves. After about two minutes, the object suddenly vanished as if it cloaked itself in mid air.

Cheyenne Mountain is a heavily protected underground military complex in Colorado. It is famous for being the former home of NORAD, North American Aerospace Defense Command.

Built deep inside the mountain during the Cold War, it was designed to survive a nuclear attack and continuously monitor North American airspace for missiles, aircraft and space threats.

The report included an artist’s impression of the incident.

‘Plasma-like sphere’ spotted hovering above a pond in the US

One video released on Friday shows what officials described as a ‘plasma-like sphere’ hovering above a pond at an undisclosed location in the US, appearing to shift shape and brightness as it moved.

Trump releases THIRD bombshell tranche of UFO files

The Trump administration has released a third tranche of previously classified UAP files, adding dozens of new documents, photographs and videos to the government’s rapidly expanding archive of unexplained sightings.

The materials were quietly uploaded to the Department of War’s website on Friday morning and include a series of cases that investigators were unable to definitively explain, leaving the nature of the phenomena unresolved.

Explore more

Trump releases THIRD bombshell tranche of UFO files

The Trump administration on Friday opened another chapter in its UFO disclosure campaign, releasing a third wave of previously hidden files.

CIA destroyed a ‘message from space’

A one-page memo in the third tranche of UFO files released on Friday revealed a 1958 phone conversation between the CIA and a scientist about an alleged ‘space message’ which had been destroyed after its reception on Earth.

The scientist, Dr Leon Davidson, was a chemical engineer and UFO researcher who worked on the Manhattan Project, the mission to create the world’s first atomic bomb in World War II.

The memo stated that Davidson was told by the CIA that the agency ‘cannot resolve his problem concerning the space message and its transmitter because records on the matter have been destroyed by the evaluating agency.’

The memo then acknowledged that two agents from the CIA had been in contact with Davidson before the scientist reached out to the agency regarding the mysterious transmission.

The memo admitted that agents ‘Walker and Skakich’ attempted to conceal their identity from Davidson while speaking to him about the message from space.

‘Referenced telephone conversation disclosed that there is nothing in the record to show that Davidson knew he was dealing with the Agency in his contacts with Walker and Skakich, that in fact, an effort had been made to to conceal their CIA identity from him.’

‘But the answer was hardly fair to Davidson, and one not likely to be fully accepted by him,’ the memo continued, noting that Davidson was given no answers on how or why the transmission was destroyed.

It is unclear when and where Davidson allegedly received his message from space.

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