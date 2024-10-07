Share this post"DISASTER EQUITY"seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther"DISASTER EQUITY"Robin WestenraOct 07, 20248Share this post"DISASTER EQUITY"seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4ShareFEMA Disaster Preparedness Meeting"We should focus our efforts on LGBTQIA people… they struggled before the storm""FEMA relief is no longer about getting the greatest good for the greatest amount of people…. It's about disaster equity."8Share this post"DISASTER EQUITY"seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4Share
You know, I was sort of questioning whether that hurricane was specifically targeting members of the LGBTQ plus ABC DEF fucking G community. I mean, I think it’s pretty clear that the hurricane specifically targeted those people as well as black and brown people. I’m sure that there really aren’t any white people out there in the other Assistance. They’re probably all just faking it.
Fuck fema
People need to understand that our government has been thoroughly compromised. Every individual everywhere has some attribute or background which weakens them not simply LGBT+ people. These people have been brainwashed, unfortunately, and we can do little except resist.
When FEMA orders you, in the next disaster which looks like Florida, to desist or be arrested...let them arrest you. Do not desist. Do not stop. Quietly and calmly with NO force or violence, continue your plans. These people who are within the "FEMA structure," like some of the counties in TN and NC, like Lake Lurie, who evidently derive power and strength from FEMA-coerced policies, will definitely oppose any volunteer help. We can no longer afford to interact with these people. I understand wanting to prevent looting. However, in these cases, we are talking about people stranded in mountainous areas with no water, communications, food, or necessities like medical prescriptions or baby formula. Resist. Resist. Resist. Politely, firmly state your position and resist. We can certainly hook up with FEMA operations WHEN they're fully in operation...which evidently, in the current case, took a week or more.
We need constitutional county sheriffs to step up and arrest FEMA personnel who illegally arrest or detain volunteers helping to search and rescue.