Warnings from Canadian Prepper

⚡BREAKING: Market CRASH Could Start in DAYS! FASTEST Selling in History, PANIC when GOLD hits $3000

And from Hal Turner

Algorithms created by the United States Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), have finally achieved what they are calling "God Mode" access to every Executive Branch Agency spending system.

Algorithms are now inside all the Executive Branch systems actively tracing ALL transactions, cataloguing all the requisite information, and creating output files for Executive (Presidential) Review.

No expenditure of money can be hidden by vast networks of "pass-throughs" as was possible for the past fifty years.. No bank account destinations can be shielded anymore.

All the secrets about government money spending will be reviewed and, if the President chooses, revealed publicly, continued, or stopped.

The masks used to hide what was going on, have now ALL been penetrated by this level of access.

No court can stop Executive review because that is the sole power of the Executive, per the US Constitution., Article 2 Section 1, Clause 1.

Fool Judges, issuing Temporary Restraining Orders to prevent "personally identifiable records" to be withheld from "DOGE employees", are completely thwarted by the algorithms because the "algorithm" is not an "employee of DOGE" and the output is going directly to the Executive (the President).

Judges have no power -- at all -- to block information from Executive Branch Agencies going directly to the Executive (i.e. the President) because the President wants to see it.

Who the President chooses to read-in, or show that information to, is also the sole prerogative of the President. Again, Judges have no power at all over it. Not even the Supreme Court!

At this point, the courts are all but powerless.

God Mode is now in progress.

Is this all about something else?

Hal made further remarks saying that he thought this was about all the covert, hidden, political slush fund spending. But I was told today, something else that he said changed the whole paradigm he was operating under.

He was told:

"We are a pubic-hair away from Implosion of the entire economy and the government. This effort is about archiving the entire system so if/when the implosion takes place, there may at least be a chance to recover."

When he tried to get more details he was told that he had been told too much.

He stated he now has to look at this whole DOGE thing in context of:

Gold being withdrawn from the Bank of England and shipped to the US

Shortages of Gold in Korea, to the point where banks have had to stop selling it.

Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan Chase taking 233.7 Million of his bank stock and liquidating it last Friday.

Warren Buffet liquidating a gigantic amount of Bank of America Stock over the past 6 months.

Government using the National Defense Authorization Act to grab literally MILLIONS OF POUNDS of canned and shelf-stable foods to be trucked into CoG Bunkers all over the country every single night, 7 days a week for months now. Dozens of tractor-trailers per night - in dozens of areas of the country, being sent from food supply warehouses directly to government storage facilities.

Perhaps this has to be seen in the context of World War 3?