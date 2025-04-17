@HealthRanger just dropped a chilling update: Those strange “diploid masses” found in Dr. Jane Ruby’s chemtrail fallout sample? The ones that looked like microscopic eggs?

He incubated them. Body temp. Saline. Simulating human conditions. AND NOW — THEY’RE HATCHING.

WHAT. IS. GOING. ON?

These weren’t supposed to be alive.

These weren’t supposed to grow.

But now they are — under the same conditions found inside the human body. This isn’t science fiction. This is happening now.

What fell from that fog?

What’s incubating in our environment… or even in us?

WHY IS NO ONE IN POWER INVESTIGATING?

If this is real — it changes everything.

If it’s ignored — what comes next? THE SKY IS FALLING — AND SOMETHING WAS INSIDE IT.

