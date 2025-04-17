@HealthRanger just dropped a chilling update: Those strange “diploid masses” found in Dr. Jane Ruby’s chemtrail fallout sample? The ones that looked like microscopic eggs?
He incubated them. Body temp. Saline. Simulating human conditions. AND NOW — THEY’RE HATCHING.
WHAT. IS. GOING. ON?
These weren’t supposed to be alive.
These weren’t supposed to grow.
But now they are — under the same conditions found inside the human body. This isn’t science fiction. This is happening now.
What fell from that fog?
What’s incubating in our environment… or even in us?
WHY IS NO ONE IN POWER INVESTIGATING?
If this is real — it changes everything.
If it’s ignored — what comes next? THE SKY IS FALLING — AND SOMETHING WAS INSIDE IT.
During the early part of the COVID EVENT, we were picking, scratching, and squeezing hard and irritating pieces of pale, grain-shaped things from under the surface of our skin, mostly places exposed to air.. It did not really hurt or cause any bleeding, and the 'space' left behind soon healed. Definitely not a pimple or infection, never seen before, and stopped happening about a year ago.