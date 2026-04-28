This is an excerpt from David Ick’s book “ the Road Map ”

I managed with some detail to track down the video he talks about below.

The Chinese Communist regime has been developing mind-control weapons since as early as the 1960s, conducting experiments on its own people—including prominent scholars and writers. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has declared that “control over the brain is the crown jewel of warfare supremacy”, and has been actively testing and advancing this technology.



As a result, a growing number of brain-control victims have come forward to speak about their suffering. Most recently, a programmer and entrepreneur spent millions of dollars to send the world a desperate warning: we are all at risk of becoming digital slaves once our brains are no longer our own.

1. A desperate warning message

2. How China started the brain-control project

3. The scale of the experimentation



References:

https://beijingspring.com/bj2/2010/42...

http://www.81.cn/jfjbmap/content/2020...

https://www.epochtimes.com/gb/20/9/10...

https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/373194064

https://www.epochtimes.com/gb/20/9/12...

https://www.epochtimes.com/gb/19/9/30...



China is doing it

I was being interviewed by long-time conspiracy radio host Jeff Rense while writing this book. We chatted about these methods of mind control and he mentioned a video that highlighted the scale of electromagnetic perceptual manipulation happening in China. I found it on the ‘Lei’s Real Talk’ video channel on BitChute which is presented by a Chinese lady who exposes ‘life under a totalitarian government’ in the country where she grew up but no longer lives. She highlighted Chen Yizhang, president of the Chinese Neuroscience Society, who had revealed some 26 years ago the extent of Chinese government mind control programmes with his colleague Dr Deng Zibin. She quoted Chen Yizhang as saying that we were ‘witnessing the rise of a phantom of spiritual interrogation haunting the land’ and ‘facts will be extracted from weakened and manipulated consciousness’. The technology was wireless without physical sensation and thoughts. Memories were being fully intercepted and recorded. ‘Whatever you think or do, they already know.’ Those who controlled this technology as it developed were able to control us, dominate us, know what we’re going to do before we do it, and know what we’ve done after the fact. It could detect what people are thinking and doing at any moment, and thoughts, memories, and behaviour were no longer private.

The Chinese whistleblower said that tech could interact with the brain, even extract your memories, and mimic a person’s voice in real-time conversation; dreams could be forcefully implanted and content dictated; it could make you smell through artificially generated odors; transmit an intent into your mind to control both your thoughts and behaviour; and inflict mental and physical torture. The latter are known today as ‘targeted individuals’ who say authority is using electromagnetic radiation to inflict mental and bodily torment. They are dismissed as ‘mad’, but here we see how long that has been possible. Absent the torture mode this electromagnetic manipulation could be happening without the person knowing. Millions of people were already being monitored 24-7, and most had no idea. Main targets in China included intellectuals, mid and low-level government officials and civil servants, mid and low-ranking military officers, along with regular soldiers, teachers and students at universities and high schools. Chen Yizhang is quoted as saying:

In 1996, China became a member of the Human Brain Project, a global initiative involving 21 countries. Today, most of those countries possess this technology, but for various reasons, they are unwilling to admit it. If anyone brings it up, the topic is either suppressed or distorted because the use of such technology is deeply anti-human and serves only those who control it.

‘Anti-human’ because it is ultimately not the work of ‘humans’. The ‘Lei’s Real Talk’ video then went through a timeline of further developments. The China Brain Project was approved by the State Council in 2015 and designated as a major scientific and technological project crucial to the country’s future development. Brain science and brain research were included a year later in China’s 13th five-year plan as one of its key scientific innovation initiatives and in early 2017 it was listed among the National Science and Technology Innovation 2030 major projects. The recurring date again. Planning for the implementation began and the official news portal of the People’s Liberation Army published an article in 2017 headed: ‘Control Over the Brain: The crown jewel of warfare supremacy’ which said:

Human beings are the decisive factor in the outcome of war. If one can control the brain and seize control over it, the victory can be achieved without fighting. We must establish military strategies and national security systems centered around the brain as the core element in order to prevent threats before they arise.

Your brainwave signature

China Military Online published another article in 2018 titled ‘Future Wars May Begin in the Cerebral Cortex: Do you know about brain control weapons?’ It described how everybody’s brainwave ‘fingerprint’ is unique. This individual unique neural signature could be accessed, stored on computer, and then decoded to reveal visual, auditory, linguistic, and emotional neural activity using special translation software. This unique brainwave signature will be part of the tracking for the Astral Akashic Records. Think what level of technological potential would be involved in the Astral when we have got this far in the world of dense materialism. The Chinese article said the goal of brain-controlled weapons was not to destroy the enemy’s body, but to conquer their will. The path to victory in war was shifting from destruction to manipulation. It is also clear that social media is already reading brainwaves through computers and phones. Ickonic’s Christianne van Wijk had a stream of experiences in which she only thought of something and that something would immediately appear as an advertisement on her Internet feed. She posted to this effect, and it was obvious from comments that the experience is widespread. Technology is already far beyond what they are telling you.

A China National Defense News article in 2019 emphasised that latest brain control technologies do not require implanting chips into the brain. Media such as electromagnetic waves, light, sound, and even smells can be used to carry out mind control. However, how much more powerful the hive mind connection would be with nanoparticles in the brain/body and the electromagnetic field amplified by graphene? CIA officers in Havana, Cuba, reported symptoms in 2016 including persistent headaches, dizziness, hearing loss, brain fog, vision problems, and sleeping disturbances, after hearing strange high-pitched sounds. Something similar happened to staff at the US Consulate in Guangzhou, China, in 2018. Lei said:

Just imagine tens of thousands of PLA [People’s Liberation Army] soldiers trained in weaponry but stripped of emotions and feelings. They’re all turned into mindless killing machines. What does that mean to the rest of the world?

And imagine millions, or tens of millions, of Chinese citizens willingly following party orders, donating money, sending their children to the front lines. Imagine thousands of foreign intelligence officers, generals, or even national leaders betraying their own countries because their minds are not their own. This technology could destroy us or turn us into digital slaves. Those who control the technology want to play the role of God (or at least give the power to the Yaldabaoth fake ‘god’ to do so). Lei said that advanced technology cannot control people’s true spirit connected with the Divine. Yes, and that’s why the Archontic Cult works so hard to maintain a perceptual separation. China is also developing brain chips. The NeuCyber Array BMI System, a self-developed brain-machine interface system from China, was unveiled in 2024. A monkey with its hands restrained and soft electrode filaments implanted in its brain, controlled an isolated robotic arm and grasped a strawberry by using its ‘thoughts’. The technology is described as an ‘information highway’ for the brain – ‘facilitating communication with external devices and providing cutting-edge technologies in human-machine interaction and hybrid intelligence’.

Here is a discussion with Jeff Rense’s on David Icke’s book

0:00 -52:03

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https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-10355211/China-working-brain-control-weaponry-paralyze-control-opponents.html

TRANSLATED FROM MANDARIN:

https://www.epochtimes.com/gb/20/9/10/n12394922.htm

According to incomplete public information, the Chinese Communist Party authorities have been researching “brain control” technology for at least two decades, with the military, scientific research departments, universities and other units participating. However, in recent years, more and more Chinese people have disclosed under their real names that they are victims of “brain control” experiments, and are harassed “intracranial voice transmission” and other means 24 hours a day, suffering great physical and mental harm.

A look at the CCP “brain control” plan

Since the 21st century, many countries around the world have regarded brain science research as an important development field, successively formulated brain science plans, and integrated them into scientific and technological fields such as nano, biology, information, and cognition. At the same time, efficient interaction technologies ——including brain-computer and brain-brain interaction, and the generation of brain-to-computer and brain-to-brain signal propagation and control technologies have changed the way traditional warfare combat power is composed.

Regarding the military application of this discipline, the official news portal of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army “China Military Network” published an article in February 2017 titled “The ‘Crown’” of Brain Control: War Control, stating that “man is the decisive factor in determining the outcome of war. If we control the human ‘brain’ and seize the power to control it, we can defeat the enemy without a fight”. “We must establish a military strategy and national security system based on the core element of the brain to prevent future problems.”

On January 15, 2019, the CCP mouthpiece “Xinhua News Agency” reprinted an article “The Winning Path of Brain-Controlled Weapons” from the China National Defense News, claiming that “brain science and technology have enormous military value” and “the purpose of brain-controlled weapons is not to destroy the enemy’s body, but to conquer the enemy’s will. This means that the winning path of war is moving from ‘destruction’ to ‘control’” And the new brain control technology does not require a chip to be implanted in the human brain. Electromagnetic waves, light, sound waves, smells, etc. can all become media.

So, since when did the CCP vigorously develop “brain control” technology?

According to official public information and reports, Chinese scientists went to Sweden in October 2001 to attend the fourth working meeting of the Human Brain Project and became the 20th member of the project. At that time, units such as the PLA 301 Hospital, Dalian University of Technology, Zhejiang University, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences had participated in the Chinese Human Brain Project and neuroinformatics work, and had achieved many scientific research results in basic and clinical research, reaching internationally advanced levels in some fields.

In 2012, the Institute of Radiology and Radiation Medicine of the Academy of Military Medical Sciences published a paper titled “Establishment of a Database of Conscious Control Weapons and Behavioral Images”.

The article introduces that the object of implementation of consciousness control weapons (also known as thought control weapons) is people. They can control people from the aspects of vision, hearing, touch, taste, smell, emotions, subconscious mind, dreams, etc., so that people can feel anger, fear, shame, regret and other emotions, and ultimately put the victims in a bad mental state all day long, and even guide people to commit suicide. Consciousness control weapons can be implemented through physical, chemical, and spatiotemporal means, where spatiotemporal means act directly on a person’s consciousness.

The article also stated that conscious control first requires selecting a specific group of people for conscious control, and then through behavioral analysis, establishing behavioral databases such as vision, hearing, touch, taste, and smell. Then, according to the conscious control weapon database, it is divided into offensive and defensive databases to carry out research on weapon injuries and medical protection.

In 2015, the “China Brain Project” was approved by the State Council and listed as one of the “major scientific and technological projects related to my country’s future development”; in 2016, “brain science and brain-like research” was identified as one of the major scientific and technological innovation projects and projects in the “13th Five-Year Plan”; in early 2017, “Brain science and brain-like research ”has been included as one of the pilot projects launched under the “Science and Technology Innovation 2030 Major Project” and has entered the stage of preparing the project implementation plan.

In June 2018, “China Military Network” published another article “Future wars may start from ‘cerebral cortex’ Brain-controlled weapons, do you understand”. The article states that each person’s brain waves “fingerprints” are unique. Taking advantage of the uniqueness of their characteristics, the characteristic codes of the human brain waves are first collected and stored in a computer, and then the neural activity signals such as vision, hearing, language, and emotion are interpreted through special “translation” software. In fact, it is completed “mind reading”.

The article stated that the development of brain-controlled weapons also requires big data analysis of thousands of brain wave samples in the database to obtain the correspondence between psychological characteristics and brain wave shapes. Afterwards, professional and technical personnel use media such as electromagnetic waves to send specific signals to the human body. Brain-controlled weapons can silently change the human emotional state and ultimately achieve specific military goals.

Where does the human brain information data come from?

So, where did the Chinese Communist Party’s scientific research departments obtain huge brain wave samples to build a large database?

Information on the official website of the Chinese Academy of Sciences shows that in September 2002, more than 40 relevant Chinese experts discussed the status of brain research at home and abroad, how to respond to the international situation and other issues in Xiangshan. They proposed to join the International Human Brain Project with “Chinese characteristics” and “give full play to their strengths”, and the first “strength” listed was “we humans are rich in brain resources”.

The Science and Technology Daily, the official newspaper of the Ministry of Science and Technology of the Communist Party of China, published an article in March 2017 “Waiting for You to Go Online, China ‘ Brain Project’”, which interviewed Ma Lan, a member of the National People’s Congress and dean of the Institute of Brain Science at Fudan University. Ma Lan introduced that China has many advantages in conducting brain science research, among which it mentioned “China has a large population and a large number of patients with brain diseases, which provides rich resources for conducting brain research”.

However, it is currently unknown to the outside world whether people with brain diseases who seek medical treatment can satisfy the various negative emotions such as anger, fear, shame, regret, etc. that are collected in the study and are enough to build a large database.

In addition, a paper published by the Institute of Radiology and Radiation Medicine of the Academy of Military Medical Sciences mentioned that conscious control first requires selecting a specific group of people for control, and it is unknown which individuals become experimental subjects and whether they are aware of and agree to participate.

Brain control victims resist persecution

In recent years, a large number of people claiming to be victims of brain control have appeared across the country, many of whom were told from “intracranial voice transmission” that they were brain-controlled.

According to statistics from the victim Yao Duojie, his “fellow victims” came from at least 19 provinces and 3 municipalities. The starting time of the victimization ranged from 2000 to recent years. Their ages ranged from children to the elderly, and they worked in different industries. The victimization described by these individuals had the following commonalities and was consistent with a state of being brain-controlled.

First, they can accept voice calls in their brains and humiliate, abuse, or send self-harm instructions to them 24 hours a day;

Second, being forced to input emotions such as sadness, fear, and despair;

Third, they will inexplicably and repeatedly recall the wrong, ugly, and erotic things they have done;

Fourth, being forced into negative “artificial dreams” that clearly distinguish them from ordinary dreams;

Fifth, the muscles twitch inexplicably, making it impossible to concentrate and have no sense of direction. The chest often feels stuffy, bloated and painful, and noises such as cicadas and electric exchanges are heard. The skin has a burning sensation like burning needles and local numbness.

Furthermore, since all feelings only occur to the victim and those around them cannot understand or even mistake them for mental problems, most victims are isolated and helpless.

In recent years, victims of brain control have gathered together for warmth, continuously reported cases to various public security departments, and reported problems to petition departments at all levels, demanding that cases be filed and solved, and that legislation be passed to supervise brain control experiments so that they can be “uncontrolled” as soon as possible. However, judging from the current feedback, it is still difficult to protect rights.

(Courtesy of an insider)

(Courtesy of an insider)

(Courtesy of an insider)

(Courtesy of an insider)