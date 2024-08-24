Before his term ends, President Joe Biden is planning to sign an executive order (EO) to speed up the nation's adoption of a standardized digital identification platform controlled by Washington, D.C.

The digital ID system will require Americans to verify their identity and age in order to access certain public websites and services. This includes Obamacare and other government-run health care plans that will only be available to Americans who agree to participate in the digital ID program.

A nonprofit media outfit called NOTUS obtained a draft copy of Biden's EO, which states that "It is the policy of the executive branch to strongly encourage the use of digital identity documents."

The program is "optional," but in order to access health care services, renew one's driver's license, or log onto public services portals online, users will have to agree to participate otherwise they will not be allowed to access anything controlled by the government online.

According to NOTUS, Biden's EO "could reshape how Americans access government services, and potentially behave online." Biometric technologies like facial recognition are included as part of the system to "help better verify identity online," we are told.

(Related: Australia just passed a new digital ID program of its own that will put everyone's most sensitive personal information in databases controlled by the government and private interests.)

Apple, Google helping Deep State to build digital ID systems for total control

None of this would be possible without the help of Big Tech companies Apple and Google, both of which are said to be working with the United States government to build digital ID systems that "allow Americans to carry identity documents on their smartphones and frictionlessly submit them to both government and private sector websites for verification."

This is a dream come true for the World Economic Forum (WEF), which has stated in the past that digital identity is "the sum total of the growing and evolving mass of information about us, our profiles and the history of our activities online."

Michael Rectenwald, PhD, author of "The Great Reset and the Struggle for Liberty: Unraveling the Global Agenda," told The Defender that digital ID is much worse even than what the WEF admits it to be.

"Digital identity is not merely a new, more handy, lightweight, digital form of identification," he warns.

"It refers to a collection of data that purportedly defines who we are, including what we do both online and offline … and not merely to a means by which we can be identified as such."

As usual, poor people will be hardest hit by digital ID requirements. The rich and powerful will likely be exempt while everyone else is forced to become digital cattle to be herded by the deep state while surfing the web.

"Digital Identity and the standards that dictate them are still very 'new' and yet the White House is expediting digital identity for the most vulnerable of populations: people on public benefits," warns Alexis Hancock, director of engineering for the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

"Deploying various technologies on this population to access their benefits, such as facial recognition is not something I'd encourage or advise. Especially with facial recognition being fraught with issues of discrimination."

Another threat to digital ID is that what Biden and the deep state are planning to unleash is only just the beginning. Later iterations of the system will likely be vulnerable to what is known as "function creep," meaning those running the system will find new ways to probe people's private lives outside of the system's original purpose, including its potential use as a way to verify people's vaccination status.

Tyranny usually comes in increments, and usually so slowly that most people fail to see it until it is already too late. Find out more at Tyranny.news.

The Smart Travel Project at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi will involve biometric sensors at every airport identification checkpoint by 2025.

Privacy concerns in the U.S. have hampered efforts for widespread biometric implementation, but Elon Musk has said the nation needs to “catch up.”

⚠️ Beginning May 7, 2025, all travelers flying within the United States will need a Real ID.

To fly within the United States, you will need an additional document in place of your government-issued driver's license or identification card.

An ID card, if you don't want to carry your passport with you, will essentially just combine two documents

Identity cards with the appropriate star marking

An enhanced form of identification that, according to the publication, will be required to access certain federal facilities, board commercial aircraft, and enter nuclear power plants beginning May 7, 2025 Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The initiative has been brewing for a long time. Its implementation was originally planned to begin in May 2023, but the deadline was postponed due to the COnVID-19 pLandemic.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson has confirmed that the new EU digital border check system, the EES, will become operational in November.

