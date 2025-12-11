DIGITAL ID TO ACCESS SOCIAL MEDIA
No one expresses the essence of things quite like the Icke’s, father or son.
I shall have quite a lot to say about this issue in the next day or so.
Join me in London, December 13 where we make a stand against digital ID. More info: https://massnoncompliance.com/home-front
The intent is crystal clear...STAMP out desent. We see how it works in UK and also FBI showing up at people's doors in USA to terrorize them over FB posts.... With the state gestapo eavesdropping no free and open expression is possible.