In 2020 the news service - France24 did an expose into China’s digital ID system.

It ranks people via a social credit and gives state oversight and control over every aspect of their lives.

It’s disturbing and shocking.

Ironically France right this moment is scrambling to build its own Biometric Digital ID system, which the country is negotiating with the entire EU for the whole of the Europe to adopt.

The goal is to expand into passports, facial recognition border technology and currency.

France has stated that they want to build this to a global digital system. France’s Digital ID system was introduced in 2023 under the guise of keeping children safe from social media.

March 28, 2025

France has yet to declare its readiness for the European Entry/Exit System (EES), a crucial biometric border control system, raising concerns about the planned October 2025 implementation. The delay from France, along with similar situations in Germany and the Netherlands, could impact the timeline for this significant overhaul of EU border procedures.

The EES represents a major technological transformation for EU border security, requiring all non-EU travelers to undergo biometric registration, including fingerprints and facial scans, when entering the Schengen Area. The system has faced multiple postponements, with the most recent target date set for October of this year.

According to eu-LISA, the EU agency responsible for managing large-scale IT systems, the implementation requires extensive technological infrastructure and coordination across multiple agencies. The agency has been actively working to address these challenges through industry roundtables and technical discussions focused on biometric and digital identity technologies.

Technical readiness remains a primary concern, as the system must integrate seamlessly with existing border control infrastructure while maintaining strict security standards. Border control staff will require comprehensive training on the new system, and procedures must be established to handle various scenarios, including technical failures and exceptional cases.

The delay in France’s readiness declaration is particularly significant given the country’s position as a major entry point into the Schengen Area. The situation has raised questions about potential impacts on travel efficiency and tourism, especially as the system will need to process millions of travelers annually.

eu-LISA has been working to build trust in the biometric border control system, as highlighted in their recent ‘Technology Briefs’ series, which provides detailed insights into the technical aspects of Schengen border control systems. These efforts aim to ensure transparency and understanding of the new procedures among stakeholders and the public.

13 May, 2025

From last year

Digital ID will also eventually be accepted for age verification when accessing age-restricted goods and services.

https://winepressnews.com/2024/07/14/new-zealand-launches-digital-id-regulator-allowing-businesses-to-accept-new-credentials/

A warning from China

Minority Report has become to life in China's 15-minute cities.

Police now have a ''Pre-crime'' app, called ''IJOP'', and you can be arrested for using more electricity than ''nomal'', or when you leave the zone which you are registered to live without police permission.

The backdoor to digital control

