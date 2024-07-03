As Outlined in Article Published from Law Firm Simpson-Grierson

Free NZ,

1 July, 2024

JUL 01, 2024

Links to article

According to this article on the Simpson-Grierson website, today marks the start date of the Digital Identity Services Trust Framework Act (2023).

The Act is set to streamline and regulate the use of digital identities in New Zealand.

Have a read and see if you agree with the aims of this Act as outlined. Will we start to see our local businesses pushing a requirement for digital ID on us all?

The Act is expected to foster the growth of a much larger digital identity network… Consumers will be able to choose their preferred digital identity provider to log their personal information with, and when required to provide their identity, use this digital identity across any businesses’ services - a bit like choosing a bank and then spending the money you have stored at that bank at any store.

That statement makes it sound remarkably similar to a Central Bank Digital Currency a.k.a CBDC: A programmable token coin that has been a major plot point in Agenda 2030 and the World Economic Forum’s plans to take over our freedoms and rights, through getting rid of real money and replacing it with the CBDC.

Digital ID & central bank digital currencies:

What they say: “It’s for your safety and convenience.”

What they mean: “It’s for our surveillance and control.”

We did an article on the subject in April:

FREENZ

APR 18

Read full story

Digital identities can therefore be highly attractive to businesses and consumers alike for the convenience and efficiencies they may provide.

Careful there. “Convenience and Efficiencies” are the big reasons why the Globalist institutions think that this can be forcefully implemented into our society’s. We must resist such dangerous, tyrannical ideas, even if they are so-called ‘convenient’.

At the conclusion of the article from Simpson-Grierson, we see the first major player who will start to implement the outlines of this Act, namely the banking sector.

Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment has announced will be introduced into New Zealand on a sector by sector basis, starting with banking.

And right at the bottom of the article, Jania Baigent is listed as one of three lawyers, acting on behalf of the government, backing this digital ID Act.

Baigent is the lawyer who directly threatened Liz Gunn, and FreeNZ, as well as Barry Young, with jail time if we did not remove the video interviews with Barry, on the MOH data that he compiled, and which was kept completely anonymous.

Reading down the page on her profile, we can see that she has, in fact, listed the Te Whatu Ora forced takedown of our interviews as a “Work Highlight”… despite the description not matching the contextual facts of our interviews with Barry Young. Way to celebrate hiding the truth Jania, I’m not sure that’s something you’ll be wanting to brag about in a few years.

So keep your eyes peeled for any strange changes taking place at banks or businesses around you, the globalist push for Agenda 2030 means that governments and corporations will be looking to march forward and force their boot of authoritarianism onto us if we do not remain vigilant and remain willing to stand and speak out against the injustices and immoral laws being implemented in New Zealand, and around the world.

To conclude, might this a possible solution? This post was found on Facebook and we thought we’d share it here. Perhaps this is a solid starting point to let the globalists know that we will not silently step into a prison of our own making.

Have a read of the resistance currently taking place in France: