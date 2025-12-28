Digital ID Is the HEART OF THE SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM
Digital ID Is the HEART OF THE SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM — Catherine Austin Fitts
The Video Failed in London. The Warning Must Be Heard.
Dec 28, 2025
On 13 December in London, “a technical failure” stopped a video from playing.
That failure did not stop the message.
Catherine Austin Fitts explains why Digital ID is the keystone required to build a total surveillance and control system, one that cannot be undone once installed.
This is the warning you were meant to hear.
Why Digital ID Matters
As Catherine Austin Fitts makes clear, Digital ID is not a convenience upgrade or a neutral administrative tool. It is the core infrastructure required to connect identity, surveillance, and programmable money into a single, integrated system.
Once in place, such a system allows centralized control over movement, transactions, access, and participation in everyday life. Compliance can be automated. Dissent can be penalized. Access to money itself can become conditional.
This is not speculative. It is structural.
The Point of No Return
The danger is not short-term inconvenience. The danger is permanence.
Once Digital ID becomes embedded across financial systems, public services, and digital platforms, meaningful refusal becomes impossible. The system does not need constant enforcement, it enforces itself.
As Fitts warns, there are worse things than discomfort. There are worse things than inconvenience. Some systems, once accepted, cannot be escaped.
Below is a quote from Dr. Mike Yeadon, followed by the video that was meant to play in London.
Watch it in full. Share it widely.
Please take under five minutes to listen to a moving, powerful, informed speech by Catherine Austin Fitts about what digital ID means.
It’s the absolutely required keystone to permanent, digital tyranny over every aspect of your life. It cannot be undone, once installed.
As Catherine says, there are worse things than death, and this is chief among them right now, in my view. No matter how inconvenient, how uncomfortable, even how painful it may be to firmly decline it, these are as nothing to the inconvenience, discomfort and suffering that will, by design, flow from its successful installation.
Best wishes and thank you for sharing this warning far & wide
A message meant for London’s Digital ID protest that never reached the screen
THEY TRIED TO SILENCE MIKE YEADON?
Dec 24
In London on 13th December, at the Mass Non-Compliance protest against Digital ID, you should have heard from Catherine Austin Fitts
A tech failure meant the video did not play on the screen. That failure will not silence the message.
I am making sure you hear it now.
Catherine—an investment banker, Wall Street exec and public official who served in the US Federal Government—delivered words that were meant to be heard, and they still will be.
“Digital ID is the very heart of building a surveillance system that will allow programmable money to exist, and to connect to that surveillance system in a way that your everyday life can be mandated and controlled by a small group of people who are depending on algorithms, AI, and software to control you.
They can decide where you go; they can decide what you buy. If you’re not good, they can turn off your money. Digital ID is at the very heart of the entire system of a digital control grid.
Don’t let yourself be programmed to comply with the unspeakable.”
Share these messages far and wide. This moment matters. The UK is the first to stand up against a looming digital dystopia—and the world must follow.
Thank you to everyone who braved the cold in London. This was only still the beginning—and you were among the first to stand and resist. We will not allow tyranny to take hold. We will continue to campaign against Digital ID as a tool of total control.
If you’re able to help keep this campaign going, the links are below. I would be truly grateful