Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roberto Lopez's avatar
Roberto Lopez
3h

Bill Gates says how wonderful it all is

😡👹☠️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture