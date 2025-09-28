A warning about how Digital ID played out in India.

The personal information of more than a billion Indians stored in the world’s largest biometric database can be bought online for less than £6, according to an investigation by an Indian newspaper.

The reported breach is the latest in a series of alleged leaks from the Aadhaar database, which has been collecting the photographs, thumbprints, retina scans and other identifying details of every Indian citizen.

The report in the Chandigarh-based Tribune newspaper claimed that software is also being sold online that can generate fake Aadhaar cards, an identity document that is required to access a growing number of government services including free meals and subsidised grain.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/jan/04/india-national-id-database-data-leak-bought-online-aadhaar

https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/aadhaar-data-leak-what-we-know-and-dont-know-about-breach-2456474-2023-11-01?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Bill Gates says how wonderful it all is

Meanwhile, in Estonia

https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/government/estonia-cancels-760-000-electronic-id-cards-because-of-crypto-flaw/