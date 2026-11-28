Digital heaven begins in 2029 and is funded by Epstein and J.P Morgan....Musk’s worldRobin WestenraNov 28, 2026352ShareSTRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS@jonrohnsonGROK IS THE SKYNET OF THE FUTURE... rumble.comGROK IS THE SKYNET OF THE FUTURE...6:59 PM · Nov 24, 2026 · 169 Views2 Reposts · 1 Like352Share
Last One (promise)
editor in chief of Economist is Zanny Minton beddoes, her husband Sebastian Mallaby is a journalist and author:
https://jewishliteraryfoundation.co.uk/speaker/sebastian-mallaby
who "works" very closely with Demiss Hassabis :
https://uk.linkedin.com/in/sebastian-mallaby-13a24936
Who is balls deep in this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rLb59mMtfFw
two sides, one goal...?
Apologies but when the excavations get interesting the desire to share is very strong, a sentiment I`m sure You recognise,
a very detailed breakdown of the "year ahead" from the esteemed team at VC:
https://vigilantcitizen.com/vigilantreport/the-dark-predictions-of-the-economists-the-world-ahead-2027/
the interesting and I would say staged "spat" between musk the rat and the editor in chief:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7trZGqCGOg8
then a predicatble rebuff... "canary" the perpetual Victims...:
https://www.thecanary.co/global/world-analysis/2026/03/23/israel-right-to-exist/
then totally flipped to the other side:
https://www.mediaite.com/media/what-do-you-mean-tucker-carlson-loses-it-on-interviewer-over-israels-right-to-exist/
ok, "reality" of hungry live-stock calls