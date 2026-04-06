Digital energy relief credits: You'll have no energy and be happy From UNSHADOWED - Ice Age FarmerRobin WestenraApr 06, 2026313Share313Share
With "programable" money you will literally have the modern day company store script... You will be UNABLE to save or build wealth because...you dont CONTROL you means of exchange. Further you will have no control even over how you can exchange your script... Even the medieval serf had more control then you will. You be a complete SLAVE. We already see what happened to the Freedom Truckers in Canad. We also see credit cards refusing to process payments to certain businesses. This will be routine with a digital currency...