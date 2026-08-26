The pressure on diesel continues to build heading into harvest. Prices have climbed further, on-farm inventories are low, Russia is extending its export ban, refining is running at historic stress levels, and farming associations in the UK and Germany are warning of a Food Crisis, as many producers may not have the cash to plant next season. Ground reports of delivery impacts are also starting to surface.

Part one

Diesel Crisis Hits US Harvest as Global Grain Demand Explodes

The world is hungry for grains and looking to the US...but diesel costs are already making the harvest economically unviable for many American farmers.



We saw this before in Australia, where crops were abandoned and left in the ground.



New data on inventories and demand just came out, and confirms we are rapidly entering a food crisis.



