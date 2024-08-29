It is very rare that I hear a discussion on something this important with four people that I respect and trust so much

Karen Kingston and Dr. Ana Mihalcea were interviewed by the Died Suddenly producers Matthew Skow and Edward Szall. The interview is live streamed on X today with a live stream showing of Final Days documentary.

Here is the discussion:

In Episode 6 of The Agenda, Dr. Young Mi Lee and Dr. Daniel Broudy detail shocking "self-animating entities" discovered inside vials of Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines, after studying them for 3 years in an uncontaminated quarantined IVF clinic in South Korea. The team discusses what they saw, including the nano-sized structures becoming energized by 5G and EMF radiation.

The Died Suddenly team making a sequel to their previous videos but do not seem to have Stew Peters as producer so they are crowd funding.

Any contributions would be welcome HERE

Here are the previous two indispensable documentaries

DIED SUDDENLY

Watch HERE

FINAL DAYS

Watch HERE

EXCLUSIVE: First interview with the Researchers Who Found Nanobots in the Vaccine

In Episode 6 of The Agenda, Dr. Young Mi Lee and Dr. Daniel Broudy detail shocking "self-animating entities" discovered inside vials of Pfizer and Moderna mRNA v*ccines, after studying them for 3 years in an uncontaminated quarantined IVF clinic in South Korea.

The team discusses what they saw, including the nano-sized structures becoming energized by 5G and EMF radiation.

Watch HERE

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/382358701_Real-Time_Self-Assembly_of_Stereomicroscopically_Visible_Artificial_Constructions_in_Incubated_Specimens_of_mRNA_Products_Mainly_from_Pfizer_and_Moderna_A_Comprehensive_Longitudinal_Study