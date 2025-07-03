Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
1h

BlACKMAIL really DOES work...just ask the Mossad. Notice NO video or even audio recordings has surfaced although numerous eye witnesses have seen folks like Maghan Markle and Prince William at these parties willingly doing illegal acts....Yet the sheep just lap this court theater up all day....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture