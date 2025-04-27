https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/04/epstein-accuser-virginia-giuffres-chilling-warning-resurfaces-after/

Did Virginia Giuffre Have a KILL SWITCH?

Did Virginia Giuffre Have a KILL SWITCH? with BEV -Epstein Prince Andrew Case UK Royal Family

Who Killed Epstein? Prince Andrew or Bill Clinton

Ryan D on Virginia Giuffre's Death - Epstein Survivor Prince Andrew Royal Family

Former Spy Details Israel’s Main Motive Behind Epstein’s Sexual Blackmail Operation

Maria Farmer

Maria Farmer is the one Epstein survivor that I have been following, including, until recently, on X. She has been fighting cancer. Her current whereabouts are unknown. I suspect she has gone to ground.

From Grok -

Maria Farmer is an American visual artist and a key figure in exposing Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes, recognized as the first person to report his sexual misconduct to law enforcement in 1996. Born in 1969 or 1970 in Paducah, Kentucky, she grew up in a family of five siblings and later moved to Phoenix, Arizona. From an early age, she aspired to be an artist, eventually attending Santa Clara University and graduating in 1992. She relocated to New York City in 1993 to study at the New York Academy of Art, where she earned her MFA. In 1995, at age 25, Farmer met Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at her graduate exhibition through Eileen Guggenheim, then dean of the academy (though Guggenheim disputes this introduction). Epstein, a board member of the academy from 1987 to 1994, purchased one of Farmer’s paintings at a discounted price, reportedly urged by Guggenheim. Farmer’s artwork, inspired by Edgar Degas’ Interior (also known as The Rape), depicted a man observing a reclining woman, reflecting her figurative painting style. Epstein later hired her as an art advisor and to manage the front desk at his Manhattan townhouse, where she witnessed a constant stream of young girls and women, some in school uniforms, entering the residence. Maxwell, she alleges, actively recruited these girls, often from public places like Central Park. In the summer of 1996, while staying at Leslie Wexner’s Ohio estate as an artist-in-residence, Farmer alleges she was sexually assaulted by Epstein and Maxwell. She describes being groped aggressively, fearing rape, before escaping to barricade herself in a room. She contacted the New York Police Department and the FBI, but no immediate action was taken. Farmer also learned that her younger sister, Annie Farmer, then 16, had been assaulted by Epstein and Maxwell at his New Mexico Zorro Ranch, an incident facilitated by Maria’s employment with Epstein. The sisters’ attempts to seek justice were ignored by authorities, and their story, shared with journalist Vicky Ward for a 2002 Vanity Fair article, was excluded from publication, allegedly due to Epstein’s influence. The trauma led Farmer to abandon her art career for nearly two decades, during which she sold antiques and restored houses in the Southeast. She faced threats from Maxwell, including warnings to “watch her back,” forcing her into hiding. In 2019, Farmer re-emerged publicly, speaking out in interviews and appearing in the 2020 Netflix series Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich. She resumed painting, creating The Survivors Project, a series of pastel portraits honoring Epstein’s victims, each set against vibrant backgrounds to symbolize their strength. She also produced a seven-foot canvas depicting Epstein’s abuse network in a Hieronymus Bosch-like style. Farmer has been outspoken about systemic failures, particularly the FBI’s inaction on her 1996 report. In 2023, her lawyer, Jennifer Freeman, sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and others, demanding an investigation into why her complaints were ignored, comparing it to probes into the FBI’s handling of cases like Parkland and Larry Nassar. Farmer believes Epstein’s wealth and connections protected him, and she has accused Leslie Wexner of being the “head of the snake” in the trafficking operation, a claim made in a 2020 TruNews interview. She also alleges racial abuse due to her non-Jewish background, as discussed in a 2024 post on X. Health challenges have marked Farmer’s recent years. In 2019, she was diagnosed with a slow-growing brain tumor, and in 2020, with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. A GoFundMe campaign, initiated by fellow survivor Virginia Giuffre, raised over $96,000 for her treatment before closing. Despite her illnesses, Farmer continues her activism, suing Epstein’s estate and advocating for survivors. She has expressed frustration with media portrayals, notably criticizing the Filthy Rich series for filming her during radiation treatment and for its ties to James Patterson, whom she claims endangered her by revealing her location. Current Whereabouts: As of the latest available information, Maria Farmer’s exact whereabouts are not publicly disclosed, likely due to safety concerns given her history of threats and need for privacy amid ongoing health challenges. In 2020, she was reported to be living in the United States, focusing on her art and activism, as noted in ABC News and The Daily Beast. Recent posts on X from April 2025 indicate she is still active, with references to her demanding unredacted FBI files from 1996 and ongoing health struggles with cancer. Her art Instagram and X profile provide updates on her work and advocacy, suggesting she remains engaged in public discourse, though specific location details are absent.

Maria Farmer on her captors

This was a very informative interview with Maria by Edward Szall, then of TruNews.

EPSTEIN SURVIVOR: MARIA FARMER REVEALS THE HEAD OF THE SNAKE

Today on TruNews we share an exclusive interview with Epstein survivor Maria Farmer, who was the first victim of Jeffrey and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell to report the international child sex trafficking syndicate to the FBI back in 1996.

We detail the rarely discussed Godfather of this scandal, billionaire Les Wexner, who Maria refers to as the “head of the snake” of a dark operation which worked for, and reported directly to, the political State of Israel.

Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate: 05/04/20.

Watch the podcast HERE

Here is a landmark interview by Whitney Webb, who has written a detailed book, Nation under Backmail

Epstein Victim Maria Farmer Speaks With Whitney Webb, Full Phone Call Part 1

Part two

An interview with Whitney Webb by Consortium News

Juliette Bryant

From Grok

Juliette Bryant is a South African former model and a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking network. She was 20 years old when she was lured by Ghislaine Maxwell with promises of a modeling career, only to be trafficked to Epstein’s private Caribbean island, Little St. James, and other locations, including his New Mexico Zorro Ranch. Bryant has publicly shared her harrowing experiences, describing a “factory-like” operation run by Epstein and Maxwell, where she and other victims were coerced into sexual acts under constant threats. She recounted being summoned up to three times a day to Epstein’s “pitch dark and ice cold” bedroom, where she felt compelled to comply due to fear and intimidation, including a chilling warning from Epstein about framing a woman for rape and imprisoning her, implying similar consequences for Bryant’s family. Bryant has spoken about a particularly disturbing incident at Epstein’s Zorro Ranch, where she woke up naked, paralyzed, and terrified in what she described as a laboratory, surrounded by a female doctor and individuals in hazmat suits. She has linked this experience to Epstein’s documented interest in cloning, DNA manipulation, transhumanism, and eugenics, alleging that “something was done to her” without her knowledge. She has vowed to seek answers about this event, stating, “They did something to me, and I want to know what.” Her accounts have appeared in interviews, including a 2022 BBC documentary, House of Maxwell, and a February 2025 Boom Play episode, as well as platforms like The Nick Bryant Podcast and Ickonic. She is also the author of Epstein: The Dragon, The Apple & The Butterfly, a book detailing her experiences. Bryant has claimed to have witnessed Epstein shapeshifting during her abuse, a controversial assertion featured in some alternative media interviews, though not widely corroborated. Her testimony aligns with broader survivor accounts of Epstein’s coercive tactics and the scale of his trafficking operation, which involved dozens of girls and women. In 2023, she made claims against Epstein’s estate, as discussed in The Epstein Chronicles podcast. Bryant remains vocal about her ordeal, advocating for transparency and justice, and has stated she is not suicidal, emphasizing her determination to speak out despite fear.

Juliette Bryant - where are the victims?

Juliette has admitted to being TERRIFIED

A message - “I am not suicidal”

Juliette Bryant - terrified

She cites this history as well as the current unknown whereabouts of other survivors.

Juliette Bryant makes chilling claims about Epstein's obsession with cloning, ‘waking up naked’ and paralysed in…

Juliette Bryant, a survivor of American financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has revealed shocking new details about her ordeal.

Juliette Bryant shared a chilling incident of waking up naked in a laboratory. (X@ShadowofEzra)

This comes as Senator Marsha Blackburn urged FBI Director Kash Patel and Acting IRS Commissioner Douglas O'Donnell to make unredacted data pertaining to Epstein public .

Juliette Bryant claims Epstein was fixated with cloning

During her appearance on a segment of Boom Play on February 9, the South African model talked about her escape and encounters with the purported network of Epstein, who died in a New York prison cell on 10 August, 2019, while awaiting his trial.

Bryant shared a chilling incident of waking up naked in a laboratory. She expressed a desire to find the truth, claiming that she went threw something which she is unaware of. “These people were doing something else and they don't want anyone knowing about it... They did something to me, and I want to know what. That's why I won't stop until I find out,” the model stated.

As the hosts pointed out Epstein's purported fixation with cloning, DNA manipulation, and transhumanism, Bryant was questioned about any potential indications of these practices.

Recalling a traumatic personal event, Bryant talked about scientists involvements in such matters. She talked about waking up in a lab, but she acknowledged that she didn't talk about it much as it was “frightening.”

Also Read: Donald Trump's flight nightmare revealed; ‘I’m going to die on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane’

Bryant opens up about weird things and laboratory experience

She, however, asserted that she had been harmed and promised to keep going until she learned the truth. The South African model also disclosed that, although she had been a fit and active young lady before the incident, she experienced acute panic attacks that ultimately required hospitalisation.

“I woke up in a laboratory one night. These are things I haven't wanted to talk about because it's frightening. But they are scientist, you know and as I woke up one night in the laboratory paralyzed and naked on the table. I would like to be lie detected on this. You know there are other weird things that I saw, we will talk about them later,” she said.

The model has opened up about her alleged terrifying experience before.

EPSTEIN BOMBSHELL - SURVIVOR WITNESSED HIM SHAPESHIFT DURING ABUSE (Classified with Juliette Bryant)

From the NY Post in 2022

Jeffrey Epstein treated his private island like a sex-abuse “factory” — turned on by the “terror” of his dozens of victims, according to an accuser who said she was raped there at least three times a day.

“Things happened there that scared me so deeply, I can’t even talk about them,” former model Juliette Bryant told an upcoming BBC documentary series, according to excerpts shared by the Sun.

“He fed off the terror … there was something about the energy of a girl being scared that he liked,” the South African said in her first interview about the alleged ordeal.

“I was being ordered to his bedroom at least three times a day,” she said of Epstein’s “pitch-dark and ice-cold” room on his so-called “Pedophile Island” in the Caribbean.

“I just checked out of my body and just let him do what he wanted because I didn’t know what else to do,” she said.

But she was far from alone, insisting in the doc that she “saw at least 60 girls coming and going” during her time on the island.

“It was just like a factory … he was running a machine and Ghislaine Maxwell was the one operating it,” she insisted of the since-deceased pedophile and his convicted madam, who is fighting for a retrial.

Bryant first came forward in a 2019 Manhattan federal lawsuit, saying she was a 20-year-old model when she met Epstein in 2002.

In her interview with the BBC series “House of Maxwell,” she said that when she first met him, she thought it was to get her modeling portfolio to Victoria’s Secret owner Les Wexner, according to the Sun’s report.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, all my dreams are coming true,'” she said. “I just couldn’t believe it. What an opportunity.”

She said she met Epstein in a hotel room, and after looking at her portfolio, the perverted moneyman told her, “‘Wow, you have the most amazing figure I have ever seen in my life.'”

“’Right, we definitely want to bring you over from South Africa to New York,'” she recalled him telling her.

“I thought it was going to be the most amazing opportunity of my life,” she said.

Told that the plan changed to instead go to his island, she said she “immediately” accepted, assuming it was for a photoshoot on what she called “the most beautiful place you’d seen, ever.”

She was disturbed by naked photos of Maxwell throughout Epstein’s property — as well as a “very disturbing picture” in her chalet that appeared to be a walrus trying to rape a naked girl, she said.

Epstein’s true motives soon became disgustingly obvious, she told the BBC docu-series, which is set to start Monday.

“We were watching a movie and this other girl was there and she started performing a sex act on him while I was sitting next to him,” Bryant said, according to the report.

“I was absolutely petrified because I was so young and I’d never seen anything like that. So I ran out of the room and I was crying, I just didn’t know what to do,” she said.

However, “There was no hope of getting away … I was in a foreign country without a cellphone, money or means of communication.

“I realized then I was completely trapped and there was nothing I could do,” she said.

“Ghislaine was running the girls and she would tell us when we had to go to his bedroom,” she said of the British heiress who she was told was Epstein’s girlfriend.

“Ghislaine was running the girls,” Bryant said.Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

“You couldn’t say no, there was just no option. You didn’t want to make them angry, it would have been very scary making them angry. No one ever tried to stand up against them,” she said.

“No one disobeyed Epstein. … I was petrified of him, of who he was. I knew that crossing him would be a very, very bad idea,” she said.

In her lawsuit, Bryant said Epstein raped her in his many homes around the globe, including his Upper East Side mansion.

Bryant was reportedly disturbed by naked pictures of Maxwell throughout Epstein’s home.ZUMAPRESS.com

She claimed that even after she finally freed herself from his clutches, he kept badgering her for nude pictures — right up until June 2019, two months before he killed himself in his Manhattan lockup while awaiting serious sex charges.

She told the BBC that she “never felt OK again” after the abuse.

“Everything just fell to pieces. … I’m still trying to piece it all together,” she said.

In her lawsuit, Bryant said Epstein raped her in his many homes around the globe, including on Little St. James.SDNY

“I wanted to just be quiet and live my life and forget about it all, but … I can’t forget about it,” she said of her reason for finally speaking out.

“I’m tired of feeling ashamed. I want to speak for the people who can’t talk anymore.”

The documentary looks at Maxwell’s family, starting with her disgraced media tycoon dad, Robert, the former New York Daily News owner who died under mysterious circumstances in 1991 after stealing millions from pension funds.Maxwell and Epstein in an undated evidence photo.ZUMA24.com

It comes as Maxwell remains behind bars, pushing for a retrial after one of the jurors who convicted her of trafficking young girls for Epstein hid his own history of abuse during selection. Maxwell had always denied the charges.

Sarah Ransome

From Grok -

Sarah Ransome is a South African survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking network, whose experiences are detailed in her 2021 memoir, Silenced No More: Surviving My Journey to Hell and Back. Born into a tumultuous upbringing marked by her parents’ divorce and her mother’s alcoholism, Ransome was sexually assaulted at age 11 by one of her mother’s boyfriends, an event that left lasting trauma. This vulnerability, compounded by financial struggles and a lack of family support, made her a target for Epstein’s network. In 2006, at age 22, Ransome moved to New York City hoping to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology. Weeks after arriving, she was approached at a nightclub by a woman named Natalya, who groomed her with compliments and cocaine while probing into her personal life. Natalya introduced Ransome to Epstein, who promised to fund her education and connect her to the fashion industry. Instead, she was lured to his private island, Little St. James, where her phone, camera, and passport were confiscated. Ransome describes the island as a “dungeon of sexual hell” designed for rape and trafficking, where she was repeatedly raped by Epstein, sometimes up to two or three times a day, and subjected to mental and physical abuse by both Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Ransome alleges Maxwell played a central role as the “enforcer” and “orchestrator,” torturing her through starvation, body shaming, and forcing her into Epstein’s room for assaults. She describes Maxwell’s Jekyll-and-Hyde personality, alternating between cruelty and manipulative maternal behavior to create trauma bonds. Maxwell also controlled Ransome’s appearance, insisting she weigh under 115 pounds and prescribing lithium and other medications through Epstein’s psychiatrist. In one incident, after a heated argument about her weight, Ransome attempted to swim off the island but was recaptured by a search party. Ransome endured nine months of abuse, living in an Epstein-provided New York apartment when not on the island, where she was ordered to have sex with him daily. She escaped in 2007, fleeing to the UK to join her mother, fearing Epstein’s threats to kill her and her family. In 2017, she sued Epstein and Maxwell, settling for an undisclosed amount in 2018. She later expressed regret for settling, feeling it denied her a full day in court. Ransome also served as a witness in Virginia Giuffre’s defamation case against Maxwell and has been vocal in supporting other survivors. Her memoir aims to empower survivors and challenge victim-shaming, as Ransome faced severe online abuse, being called a “gold digger” and “prostitute” due to her past as a survival sex worker—a choice she made to avoid homelessness before and after her time with Epstein. She emphasizes that past decisions do not justify rape or trafficking. Ransome helped advocate for the Adult Survivors Act in New York, passed in 2022, allowing adult victims of sexual abuse to sue despite expired statutes of limitations. In a 2016 email to journalist Maureen Callahan, Ransome claimed a friend had sex with high-profile figures, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Richard Branson, and that Epstein recorded the encounters. These claims, resurfaced in 2024 and 2025, remain unverified and controversial, with no conclusive evidence from her deposition or other records. Now 37, living in a small town in England, Ransome continues to advocate for sexual abuse survivors, expressing pride in her resilience and solidarity with others. She has called Maxwell’s 2022 conviction and 20-year sentence validating but believes justice remains incomplete due to unprosecuted co-conspirators. Her deposition, over 469 pages, and photographic evidence have been critical in shedding light on Epstein and Maxwell’s operations, though she remains critical of narratives that downplay Maxwell’s role.

June 28, 2022

A victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell broke down in tears Tuesday as she described how the pair’s “dungeon of sexual hell” pushed her into years of emotional torment and two suicide attempts.

Sarah Ransome, 37, said she spent months treated like a “sex toy” and was driven to try to escape Epstein’s island on one visit by jumping off a cliff “into shark-infested waters.”

“Soon after lulling me and others into a false sense of comfort and security, they pounced, ensnaring us in their upside-down, twisted world of rape, rape and more rape,” Ransome said in a victim’s impact statement at Maxwell’s sentencing in a New York federal court.

“Like Hotel California, you could check into the Epstein-Maxwell dungeon of sexual hell, but you could never leave.”

Ransome described Maxwell, the disgraced British socialite who was Epstein’s former lover and sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday, as the “five-star general” of an Epstein-led sex trafficking conspiracy. She described Maxwell “as the same woman” she was when they met almost 20 years ago.

“After all of this, how can the five star general of this enormous sex trafficking conspiracy involving so many co-conspirators that snared 100’s if not 1,000s of vulnerable girls and young women over three decades continue to maintain her innocence?” Ransom told the court.

Ransome also revealed that she twice attempted suicide.Alec Tabak for NY Post

Maxwell was Jeffrey Epstein’s former lover.HANDOUT/US District Court for the Southe/AFP via Getty Images

“Because of her wealth, social status, and connections, she believes herself beyond reproach and above the law. Sentencing her to the rest of her life in prison will not change her, but it will give other survivors and I a slight sense of justice and help us as we continue to work to recover from the sex-trafficking hell she perpetrated.”

Ransome broke down as she said the pair told her she was “exceptionally intelligent” and had the potential to be someone in life.

“I frequently experience flashbacks and wake up in a cold sweat from nightmares reliving the awful experience,” Ransome said.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years for her crimes.REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Ransome arrives with Elizabeth Stein, another victim of Epstein, for the sentencing of the Maxwell trial.REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

“I am hypervigilant, experience dramatic mood changes, and avoid certain places, situations and people. I will sometimes start crying uncontrollably and without apparent reason. I have worked hard with several mental health professionals who have diagnosed me with extreme symptoms of anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, PTSD, and tendencies to self-harm.”