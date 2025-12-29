Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jenna's avatar
jenna
4h

𝚃 𝚁 𝙰 𝙲 𝙺 𝙳 𝙾 𝙺 . 𝙲 𝟶 𝙼

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
fffffffff's avatar
fffffffff
3h

How could they have kept this under wraps for days?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture