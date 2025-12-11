Did Trump Just Take Total Control of AI? |
Co-founder of Palantir says he wants to bring back public hangings because the world needs more “masculine leadership”.
This morning Jaymie Icke talks about Trump’s plans to sign an executive order creating a federal dictatorship over all AI development in the US, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announces that the Pentagon in unleashing GenAI - “the future of American warfare”, according to Ofcom, the UK is spending an average of 4.5 hours online every day, and billionaire co-founder of Palantir Joe Lonsdale says he wants to bring back public hangings because the world needs more “masculine leadership”.