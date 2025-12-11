This morning Jaymie Icke talks about Trump’s plans to sign an executive order creating a federal dictatorship over all AI development in the US, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announces that the Pentagon in unleashing GenAI - “the future of American warfare”, according to Ofcom, the UK is spending an average of 4.5 hours online every day, and billionaire co-founder of Palantir Joe Lonsdale says he wants to bring back public hangings because the world needs more “masculine leadership”.

