Share this postSeemorerocks Did spike protein create the perfect storm for amyloid clots?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDid spike protein create the perfect storm for amyloid clots?Robin WestenraAug 20, 20257Share this postSeemorerocks Did spike protein create the perfect storm for amyloid clots?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore13Share7Share this postSeemorerocks Did spike protein create the perfect storm for amyloid clots?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore13Share
The "Spike Proteins" are PRIONS in the injections and other "medications". There is NO virus.
The fibrin clotting/stroking agent is the synthetic snake venom hydrogel used in the first shots that binds with the Graphene Oxide. That's why they needed to be kept cold. Once it reaches body temperature it coagulates.
Self-assembling magnetic and liquid crystal nanoparticles, charged with energy from the "Network".
[Virus-Like Particles]
Technology, NOT biology.
In the mechanisms one was led to take to save/test themselves. [Inverted Deception]
Spions and PRIONs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cNjHYiYMgeBq/