Did Putin fool Trump?
Mark@Mark4XX
🇷🇺🤔 DID PUTIN TRICK TRUMP? A CHILLING GEOPOLITICAL SPECULATION Alexander Mercouris raises a fascinating, chilling theory about the recent drone attack near Putin's residence: ➡️ The Anomalous Reaction: Putin's foreign policy advisor, Yuri Ushakov, appeared amused and cheerful
12:42 PM · Jan 11, 2026 · 8.88K Views
6 Replies · 40 Reposts · 109 Likes
Mercouris is a prize idiot. All his predictions pronouncements since 2022 have come to nought. Another windbag.
Check this out for a far more accurate commentary on Russia - https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/trump-and-putin-are-puppets-of-israel?publication_id=520963&post_id=184206539&isFreemail=true&r=10qu0b&triedRedirect=true