Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
1h

Selling your soul for 'dosh' or ego will always come back to bite you. Karma's a b....that way.

Reply
Share
SiriusRex's avatar
SiriusRex
2h

Fuck that CUNT!!!!FUCK THEM ALL!!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture