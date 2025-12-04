I am almost 70, so the Apollo moon landings are in my blood.

Being fascinated with astronomy at the time, in my early teens I lived and breathed the whole story of the conquest of Space.

I recall, at school we were all gathered in the library where we watched the first grainy shots from the Apollo 11 Moon landing.

So is it any wonder that, up to now, I have been unwilling to examine this too closely although I have been been broadly aware of some of the conspiracy theories? For one, it would overthrow one of my last comfortable assumptions about our world - that Man landed on the Moon in July, 1969 - and that one event changed everything.

I devoted a whole day to watching this debate (if you can call it that), between Apollo 16 astronaut, Charles Duke and sceptic, ….

It is often by listening to debates of this sort, that I can sort out in my own mind what is true (or likely to be) and what is not.

Here is the full discussion:

NASA Apollo Astronaut Finally Faces Off Against #1 Moon Landing Skeptic

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Moon -

The context

This all has to be seen in the context of the Cold War that was raging at the time.

The Soviet Union had:

Launched the first unmanned satellite, Sputnik

Launched the first dog, Laika, into orbit

Launched the first man, Yuri Gagarin, into space

Launched the first woman, Valentina Tereshkova, into space

Achieved the first apace walk by Alexei Leonov

Put the first unmanned vehicle, Lunokhod, on the Moon

Even in recent years NASA depended on Russia to get their astronauts to the International Space Station.

So when President John F Kennedy made his 1962 speech it was a matter of national prestige.

So, it took only 7 years after America put its first man, Alan B. Shepard, Jr, into Space for 15 minute to putting the first man on the Moon in July, 1969.

That’s quite an achievement.

Or is it?

My first reaction

My first reaction was to see an old man in his 90’s reliving the experience of his life being confronted by a rude arsehole, sceptic filmmaker, Bart Sibrel. I remember thinking that if I was Buzz Aldrin, I too would knock his eyes out.

There seems to be an element of elder abuse in this.

Charlie Duke seemed not to understand why he was there and could only repeat the same thing over and over again. He appeared not to know that he was invited on to debate with an Apollo-denier.

This short segment illustrates this well.

So, what is it to be ? Is he a hero reliving the greatest experience of his life or someone who is living a lie, whether consciously, or subconsciously?

I honestly don’t know.

Subjectively, despite his age he comes across as someone who is not that intelligent or deep.

Who could say, for instance, that going to the Moon didn’t change his life?

It certainly seems to have blighted the lives of those involved. By all accounts, it appears to have changed Neil Armstrong from someone who was “the life blood of the party” into a very “shy” man.

Charlie Duke described Buzz Aldrin as having become an alcoholic and he was clearly troubled as in this segment where he appears to admit to an 8-year old girl that he did not go to the Moon.

At the very least, it seems to have his changed his life forever.

Buzz Aldrin Apollo Astronaut Breaks In Tears: “The Moon Is NOT What You Think!”

Another astronaut Edgar Mitchell was changed forever by what he saw and devoted the rest of his life to the study of consciousness and paranormal phenomena.

Mitchell’s interests included consciousness and paranormal phenomena. On his way back to Earth during the Apollo 14 flight he had a powerful savikalpa samādhi experience,[nand he claimed to have conducted private ESP experiments with his friends on Earth. The results of these experiments were published in the Journal of Parapsychology in 1971.[

Even from the unimaginative Charlie Duke we have the following:

So, there appear to be three possibilities:

It is, as we are told and the American Apollo astronauts went to the Moon

This was all faked as Sibrel and others tell us. This is just from today

The astronauts did go to the Moon and some were transformed by the experience

https://www.gaia.com/article/what-did-nasa-really-discover-on-the-moon

Once I got used to the style of Sibrel I settled down and just listened to some of the back-and - forth between the three.

What follows are some of the things that made an impression on me and conclude that there is sufficient proof to lead us to question the mainstream accounts.

So, what is the information?

So, first, we have Buzz Aldrin in his own words. What did he mean?

Buzz Aldrin confesses : we did not go to the Moon

NASA; “We destroyed the technology to go back to the moon”

The van Allen Belts

From the man who discovered the van Allen Belts -

“Our measurements show that the maximum radiation level as of 1958 is equivalent to between 10 and 100 roentgens per hour, depending on the still undetermined proportions of protons to electrons. Since a human being exposed for two days to even 10 roentgens would have only an even chance of survival, the radiation belts obviously present an obstacle to space flight.”



- Dr. James Van Allen 1959 -

NASA: MOON TECHNOLOGY NOT INVENTED YET

Astronaut Pettit was interviewed recently about the Apollo moon landing project.He would love to go to the moon himself one day. But sadly, he says, we no longer have the ability. The technology was “destroyed,” and it would be a “painful process” to build it back up again. Really? All those billions of taxpayer dollars spent on a program whose technology has since been totally scrapped!? Incredible!

Dr. Pettit did not go into detail about the apparent loss of NASA’s ability to send future astronauts to the moon We just know that sometime around the end of the Apollo program in 1972, the technology, according to Pettit, was abandoned, and is, apparently, irrecoverable.



Should the reader doubt that Mr. Pettit’s remarks are correctly represented, let him go to the link provided in order to hear it in his own words. Start around minute 5:10

As the flight test of NASA’s Orion spacecraft nears, the agency released Oct. 8 a video detailing the spacecraft’s test and the critical systems engineers will evaluate during the Dec. 4 flight. Orion is in the final stages of preparation for the uncrewed flight test that will take it 3,600 miles above Earth on a 4.5-hour mission to test many of the systems necessary for future human missions into deep space. After two orbits, Orion will reenter Earth’s atmosphere at almost 20,000 miles per hour, and reach temperatures near 4,000 degrees Fahrenheit, before its parachute system deploys to slow the spacecraft for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.



On future missions, the Orion spacecraft will carry astronauts farther into the solar system than ever before, including to an asteroid and Mars

NASA ADMITS WE NEVER WENT TO THE MOON

Unlike all of the other proof over the years about the moon landing hoax, this video will examine how NASA themselves have inadvertently admitted that we never went to the moon nor are we still able to go to this day

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-space-radiation-idUSN3139657820080401/

This is the “official” explanation of how the Apollo missions go through the van Allen Belts numerous times - quickly.

https://medium.com/@deep.space/how-astronauts-overcame-the-van-allen-radiation-belts-during-the-moon-flight-c99ef8af00c1

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/home/science/cosmic-rays-keeping-us-from-mars/articleshow/2918224.cms

https://phys.org/news/2025-12-mars-cosmic-rays.html

What about it, Mr Musk?

Disneyland 1955 - Man in Space - Wernher von Braun

This is what Werner von Braun had to say back in 2055 about the difficulties of space travel. He was the expert of the day.

https://spacepolicyonline.com/news/at-least-15-starship-launches-to-execute-artemis-iii-lunar-landing/

NASA lost the original Apollo 11 tapes

Here is some counter evidence

Did NASA really lose the original Apollo 11 tapes?!?

The Moon rocks

https://clavius.org/envrocks.html

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/moon-rock-gift-given-to-holland-415434

L. Konovalov and Bart Sibrel Google’s highly advanced A.I., the American “Neural Network” (not Chinese or Russian), just said that the American “Apollo” moon pictures are fake and that the Chinese moon pictures (which were taken from an unmanned probe) are real. This was announced to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the latest International A.I. Conference, who was not at all surprised by the findings. The A.I. has never been wrong a single time about such photos. The link to the Russian-to-English translation of this breaking news story was quickly nullified hours after posting, “Google Translate” then refused to translate a copy of the article from Russian to English, and the original Russian link now even threatens the user with “You are trying to access a URL that is a suspected child sexual abuse or exploitation material site and will give us access to your data.” Wow! Who would dare click on such a link? Google’s search engine (originally created with taxpayer funding by the U.S. military’s DARPA and the CIA for psychological propaganda) is really trying hard to kill this historical revelation its own Advanced A.I. just made, declaring that the pictures from the corrupt Federal Government’s “Moon Missions” are indeed fake and that the recent Chinese probe pictures of the moon’s surface are very real in comparison. Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the International Conference AIJ 2023 The important thing to note is that an emotionless A.I. Neural Network is completely unbiased and objective, unlike human be

Wife of Apollo 1 Astronaut Claims He was Murdered - by CIA

The family of the Apollo 1 astronaut, Gus Grissom, killed on the launchpad along with his co-members of the expedition were murdered by the CIA according to his family.

https://themillenniumreport.com/2019/08/why-was-astronaut-gus-grissom-really-murdered-via-the-apollo-1-arson-fire/

The Apollo Murders by Chris Hadfield

Moon Landing Fraud - A Deathbed Confession

https://truthinplainsight.com/nasa-insider-confesses-on-deathbed-i-filmed-fake-moon-landing-in-1969/

A New Mexico man has made a series of astonishing confessions since he was diagnosed with terminal cancer and told he has months to live. He claims the moon landing was faked by the US government with the footage shot at a military base and the surface of the moon recreated with sand and cement powder.

According to Gene Gomar, his father, a military policeman who was stationed at Cannon Air Force base, was involved in the massive deception that fooled the world, laying the groundwork for a government-sponsored mass formation psychosis that continued throughout the decades and into the current era.

The deathbed confession filmed by his father in 2002 was destroyed in a fire of “unknown origin” so Gomar decided to recreate it and share his father’s story for the world before his own death.

In the confession, Gomar, born Eugene Reuben Akers, says he doesn’t want fame or money for what he is doing, because hopefully the video will not be released until after his death. Gomar passed away on Feburary 13, earlier this year, so now we are able to view and share the extraordinary confession.

Is the truth about the moon landings finally starting to leak out?

In the past 12 months, NASA has made a series of revelations that have left the official narrative in shreds.

Mainstream media barely reported on these revelations, so most people remain none the wiser about what NASA has admitted.

The truth of the matter is NASA has all but confirmed the landings were fake, and anybody who works in the space industry or has any knowledge about rocket science has quietly accepted that the whole thing was a charade. And now they keep pushing back and delaying the Artemis program.

So why is nobody talking about this?

We literally didn’t go to the moon in 1969 and, to this day, no human being — American, Russian, Chinese or ancient Egyptian — has been past lower earth orbit which is about 1000 miles above sea level.

When more people become aware that we simply don’t know how to get to the moon, an astronomical renaissance will ensue based on empirical evidence rather than NASA lies.

And remember, we are part of something so huge right now. We have the potential to break the chains of the past. The control, division, hatred, and separation. We are literally birthing a new world. That’s why the control apparatus is so afraid. They know that they can’t stop this. The more they lie, the more the deceive, the more they expose themselves. Which leads to more people waking up from the illusion.

This incredible video highlights a military source for my new book Moon Man: The True Story of a Filmmaker on the CIA Hit List whose name was Cyrus Eugene Akers, the former Chief of Security at Cannon Air Force Base (Headquarters for their “Special Operations”), who confessed as he was dying, and fearing the Judgment of God, that he was a murderer. Right before he died, the Military Police arrived asking Akers who he killed and why. Akers said that he murdered a fellow security officer at his Base in 1968, because they were going to go public about the sworn secret they had both eye-witnessed there June 1st - 3rd 1968 . . . The Filming of the first “Moon Landing”. Akers actually stood beside President Johnson, who was there for the first day of filming out of sheer curiosity. Johnson personally gave Akers a list of 15 VIP visitors who were allowed to enter the huge airplane hanger where the artificial moon set was constructed and observe this arrogant government deception that remains concealed up until now.

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/607d58394868f60eb777f8ce/t/6572e462db5f2c749c9e3a46/1702028387457/Press+Release+PDF.pdf

Confession from his deathbed NASA Insider : I filmed the fake Moon landing

