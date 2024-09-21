Reports: Predominantly ancient #Christian area in Lebanon around Jezzine targeted by Biden-Harris Zionist UK-US-EU-armed warplanes.

Israeli Channel 13: Hezbollah in threatening message:

"Without stopping, we will attack the depths of existence."

Will Hezbollah Use Its Fateh Rockets?

Al Jazeera has obtained images from an Israeli drone shot down by the resistance in the Gaza Strip, showing war crimes committed by the Israeli army in Gaza.

Tonight in Tel Aviv. Everyone against everyone

Impacts in Haifa reported with confirmed casualties.

Hezbollah in Lebanon has commenced a salvo of heavy missile launches against Israel. These are **not** rockets" but rather ballistic missiles.

One such missile is shown in the image above taking off from inside Lebanon.

Israeli Alert Systems are screeching alerts for at least one hundred (100) communities inside Israel, telling citizens take cover or get to shelter immediately.

Developing fast . . . check back for updates

Missile Alerts - Haifa:

More alerts:

Israel Reporting 280,000 already inside shelters, and more coming each minute.

INTEL; Hezbollah fired over 100 rockets into Haifa and Galilee, including 15 long-range heavy rockets Fajr 5 with a range of 75 km.

-- Hezbollah fired 9 rockets at Ramat David airbase. Reports coming-in claiming "direct damage" to the base, but image below does NOT show much activity or destruction:

All day today, the Israeli Air Force has been striking targets inside Lebanon, purported to be Hezbollah launch sites. But real trouble has become evident to Israel, causing Emergency Meetings in the underground Bunker at the Kirya, despite today being the Sabbath. . . .

Put simply, Hezbollah has been readying missile launches inside Lebanon and the Israelis have been using upwards of 100 fighter jets to hit two sites each. The trouble that has arisen is that there are now SO MANY Hezbollah launch sites being erected, the Israeli Air Force can't hit them all!

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been in Emergency Meetings in the underground Bunker at the Kirya - Israel's version of their "Pentagon" even though today is Saturday and the Sabbath. Netanyahu has also had a "large number of emergency conference calls and video conferences" about the developments inside Lebanon.

According to persons familiar with the subject matter, the recurring theme of Netanyahu's meetings and conference calls is that there are too many targets for Israel to possibly hit, and there are so many that whatever Israel destroys . . . . won't matter to the level of damage done to Israel by what's left.

The ferociousness of ongoing Israeli strikes in Lebanon is visible all over social media. Images and videos of extremely large explosions taking place in the southern part of Lebanon, are all over social media.

In a stunning development, the Government of Lebanon announced early today "If Israel invades Lebanon, the Lebanese Army will support Hezbollah."

In nearby Syria, the Syrian Arab Army has canceled all leave and all vacations; ordering all troops to report to their assigned bases.

In Iraq, enormous groups of Para-military fighters are now traveling from Iraq toward Lebanon, promising to join with Hezbollah.

In Iran, large numbers of ballistic missiles are loaded into truck mounted Transporter, Erector, Launchers .

Far and away, the most overt development is in far-away Yemen. They are DEPLOYING for what they have ANNOUNCED will be a "ground war" with Israel. Here is an image:

Word in Intelligence circles is that Hezbollah is expected to commence a MASSIVE launch of ballistic missiles into Israel within twelve hours. But with the Syrian Army recalling all troops, and Popular Mobilization forces from Iraq already on their way to Lebanon, and the Iranian missiles out and ready for launch, if all sides hit Israel together, the outcome does not favor Israel . . . . at all.

IDF Mass Warning: IT’S IMMINENT | Hizbullah’s “Sunni” Ally: “EXECUTE Them All & ATTACK Israel Now!”

Canadian Prepper had an interesting analyis in which he posited that Hezbollah have been unable to get their larger missiles off the ground and likened why we haven’t seen a retaliation is akin to someone being hit constantly and “absorbing it all”

We’ll see

How Close Were We to Nuclear Annihilation Last Saturday? — Scott Ritter to the Intl Peace Coalition

Slightly out of date, perhaps, but this was an interesting discussion

Larry C. Johnson: Israel Losing and Desperate - Russia Destroying Ukraine's Army

Why Israel Could Face DEVASTATING Defeat if War with Hezbollah Breaks Out! - Scott Ritter