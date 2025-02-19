The Department of Government Efficiency, led by tech billionaire Elon Musk, claims it discovered a whopping $4.7 trillion in government disbursements by the U.S. Treasury that are almost impossible to trace. This shocking news came days after DOGE discovered the number of Social Security numbers vastly outnumbers the U.S. population, and that the Social Security files have people who are over 150 years old.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/18/25

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14407689/Elon-Musks-DOGE-Treasury-payments-untraceable.html?ns_mchannel=rss&ns_campaign=1490&ito=social-twitter_mailonline

https://cnycentral.com/news/nation-world/doge-says-id-code-for-47-trillion-in-federal-payments-often-left-blank-elon-musk-department-of-government-efficiency-treasury-department-treasury-access-symbol?

President Trump has revealed his new Administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has begun uncovering MASSIVE fraud in Social Security:

The database for ACTIVE Social Security Payments reportedly includes:

879 people whose birthdate shows them as being 200 to 209 years old;

866 people whose birthdate shows them to be 210 to 219 years old,

1,039 people whose birthdate shows them to be 220 to 229 years old,

2 people whose birthdate shows them to be 240 to 249 years old, AND;

1 person that is 360 years old.

That's 2,787 people collecting money every month. If those people are only getting $800 a month each, that comes out to be 2,229,600 a month or Twenty-six Million, seven-hundred fifty-five thousand, two hundred dollars ($26,755,200.) a year.

Outright theft.

For years!

President Donald Trump today FIRED *** all *** the United States Attorneys appointed under the Biden regime.

The President said:

"Over the past four years, the Department of Justice has been politicized like never before. Therefore, I have instructed the Termination of all remaining "Biden Era" US Attorneys.

We must "clean house" IMMEDIATELY, and restore confidence.

America's Golden Age must have a fair Justice System -- That begins today."

President Trump leaves reporters SPEECHLESS with new DOGE findings