There is a lot of scepticism on social media that a 28-year old could travel 200 miles from Yorkshire to Devon, end up at Ann Widdicombe’s house in Dartmoor and kill her in a failed burglary.

This video from this brave, but gentle, soul expresses the scepticism.



If Anne's murder was not a burglary gone wrong by a secondhand book seller who lost his temper, then it becomes more and more likely that she was ideologically assassinated. What happens when we find out that that was the case if that was the case?

The book seller thesis looks thin.



We need to have some political demands and vision ready if we're going to resist the increasingly totalitarian demands of the state on us.

A militant trans activist group has called on supporters to target the offices of politicians and organisations it considers “transphobic”, with campaign material citing “causing direct harm”.

The group, Bash Back, has published a guide encouraging activists to focus on what it describes as “high-profile targets”, including the constituency offices of MPs, advocacy organisations and public figures.

Among the examples cited is the constituency office of Health Secretary Wes Streeting, whose east London office was vandalised last year.

Photographs of Mr Streeting’s constituency office appear in the guide as an example of a suitable target.

In 2025, Mr Streeting’s office was sprayed with red paint and the words “child killer” were painted across its windows - widely condemned by politicians across the political spectrum.

The guide urges campaigners to identify targets and “hit them repeatedly until they desist from their activities”, while also stating that the group’s actions are intended to have a “lasting effect”.

It describes its campaign as non-violent, despite advising activists on methods designed to avoid identification, including changing clothes after actions, wiping equipment with alcohol to remove DNA traces and using cash-purchased prepaid SIM cards.

Bash Back has also been linked to protests at a women’s rights conference in Brighton, where masked demonstrators reportedly smashed windows and sprayed paint on the venue.

Wes Streeting constituency office | Source: GB NEWS© GB News

The group has previously claimed responsibility for direct action against organisations involved in debates over transgender rights.

In its published manifesto, Bash Back says it believes conventional political engagement has failed, and argues that direct action is necessary.

The document states: “All of our targets have blood on their hands. We refuse to let them wash it off in peace,” before describing its campaign as “a new era of trans rage”.

A masked spokesman for the group reiterated that message in an interview posted on YouTube last month, urging supporters to “be angry and furious” and claiming that “the only way to fight back” was through direct action.

The group was founded following the UK Supreme Court’s ruling that the definition of a woman under the Equality Act is based on biological sex.

The judgment was welcomed by many women’s rights campaigners, but criticised by transgender rights activists - some of whom pledged to continue campaigning against its implications.

Bash Back has also targeted organisations beyond elected politicians.

Its guide lists groups including Sex Matters, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and the Free Speech Union (FSU) among examples of organisations activists should consider protesting against.

Bash Back poster | Source: BASH BACK© GB News

Earlier this year, the group claimed responsibility for accessing the Free Speech Union’s online systems and publishing the names of donors who had contributed more than £50 over the previous two years.

Following the disclosure, the FSU obtained an emergency High Court injunction requiring the information to be removed.

Responding to the group’s activities, Lord Young of Acton, general secretary of the Free Speech Union, accused Bash Back of using intimidation to silence opponents.

He said the group’s actions - including vandalism, disruption of events and cyber attacks - were intended to “bully, harass and intimidate” those with whom it disagreed.

He added that while the group was entitled to express its views, its tactics sought to prevent others from exercising the same freedoms.