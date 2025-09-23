Memorial and Erika's Kirk hand gesture I don't understand.

Sneha Kumari| Sep 22, 2025,

At Charlie Kirk’s memorial, Erika Kirk made a hand gesture that sparked debate among fans. Some interpret it as a Satanic “devil horn” sign, while others believe it’s the American Sign Language symbol for “I Love You.” The gesture’s meaning remains unclear, fueling ongoing discussion and speculation.

At conservative activist Charlie Kirk's memorial in Arizona, which was attended by President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk, the audience was surprised when he was seen making an enigmatic hand gesture while sitting next to the President. Musk was spotted making a quadrangle shape with his hands, which quickly fuelled online speculation. This gesture is often associated with the steeple, pyramid hand, Merkle diamond, or so-called triangle of power, as per ToI. The action sparked a wave of conspiracy theories, with some users interpreting it as a secret symbol or an Illuminati sign. On the other hand, Kirk's wife, Erika Kirk, was also noticed making a devil's horn gesture while standing next to Donald Trump. The hand sign also sparked satanic ritual theories. Let's find out what it means.

( Image credit : Donald Trump comforting Erika Kirk | Credit: X/@lamps_apple )

Erika Kirk's 'devil horn' hand gesture sparked conspiracy theories

The moment Erika Kirk's hand gesture surfaced on social media, it was quickly picked up by netizens online, who pointed out that Erika appeared to flash the devil-horn hand gesture while standing next to President Donald Trump at the memorial.

( Image credit : Social media users debate on the symbolic hand gesture of Erika Kirk | Credit: X | @honormen )

Some online critics also questioned the timing and intent of the move, asking why Erika would wait until she was beside 'the most famous man alive'. "Sorry, I love Trump and Charlie Kirk, and I don't want to spoil the party, but why did Erika wait until she was standing with the most famous man alive, in front of the whole world, at the most significant moment of her life, to throw up the devil-horned gesture?" an X (formerly called Twitter) post read.

While another post on Reddit said, "Erika Kirk throws up a Satanic hand gesture with her master." Following this, the gesture has now fuelled an intense debate, with some dismissing it as harmless or coincidental, while others view it as deliberate and symbolic.

Social media users debate the symbolic hand gesture of Erika Kirk

As soon as these posts surfaced on the internet, they quickly grabbed the attention of netizens. One X user said, "My concern was, she had already been mouthing 'I love you earlier, so it wouldn’t be necessary to do the ILY sign language gesture also. The timing of it, at the end with Trump, was VERY odd. She could have just pointed to CK banner and mouthed I love you."

While another said, "It's not horns ....it means "I love you" morons....."



( Image credit : Social media users debate the symbolic hand gesture of Erika Kirk | Credit: X | @honormen )

Another asked the same on Reddit, "Isn't that the hand gesture for i love you?" "Yes, this is how my family waves goodbye to each other. I’ll tell them we need to stop because people’ll think we’re satanic," one replied.

What does the hand gesture mean?

According to HT, although the exact meaning of the gesture remains unclear, the 'rock on' sign is typically made by curling the fingers with the thumb tucked in, whereas the 'Love You' (or ILY) sign uses the same finger formation but with the thumb extended.



According to Italian Jewellery Company, the "devil horns" gesture isn’t inherently linked to Satanism; its meaning changes depending on culture and context. In Italian tradition, it’s used to ward off the evil eye, in Buddhism and yoga, it symbolises health and strength, and in music, it shows support for rock and metal genres

Email from Kash Patel cited

