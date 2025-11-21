“Deteriorating Security Situation” over Venezuela
The United States has issued a NOTAM for the Maiquetía Flight Information Region — covering all of Venezuela and parts of the Caribbean —
citing potential risks to aircraft amid a deteriorating security environment and increased Venezuelan military readiness.
Did you catch the part about “Provide at least 72 hours notice of planned flights in the area?”
HT Remark: I suspect U.S. Military Action could take place tonight and this weekend. Venezuela has gang members from Tren de Aragua already here inside the USA. I fear they may be tasked with attacking us from inside if we take action against Venezuela. Head on a swivel. Be aware of your surroundings when you’re out and about. PAY ATTENTION to who is around you and what they’re doing.
