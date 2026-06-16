From the New York Post

Newly revealed details of the secretive US-Iran MOU lay out that it would extend the cease-fire to Lebanon, allow Iran to manage the Strait of Hormuz, temporarily waive Iranian oil sanctions and establish a pathway toward a comprehensive peace agreement, Israel’s Channel 12 reported Tuesday.

It makes no concrete promises regarding Iran’s nuclear program outside of a pledge never to produce or obtain a nuclear weapon and the willingness to have further discussions about other details in a 60-day negotiation period that will begin after the document’s signing ceremony on Friday.

The framework, which would serve as the basis for broader negotiations between Washington and Tehran, outlines commitments on nuclear issues, sanctions relief, maritime security and the eventual withdrawal of American forces from the region.

The US just revealed details of the secretive US-Iran MOU agreement.AFP via Getty Images

The following 12 points were first revealed by Axios reporter Barak Ravid, who also works for the Israeli channel. The document has previously been described as a 14-point agreement.

https://nypost.com/2026/06/16/us-news/details-of-us-iran-deal-revealed-timeline-for-us-withdrawal-300b-fund-hormuz-passage/

From al-Arabiya

https://english.alarabiya.net/News/middle-east/2026/06/16/al-arabiya-obtains-14point-draft-usiran-deal

In this bizarre world of ours I am BLOCKED from opening the above article by al-Arabiya!

Here is the latest from Redacted

BREAKING! Netanayhu To Release Epstein Files to Stop US-Iran Peace Agreement? Trump furious at Bibi?

And Mahmoud OD

🚨IRAN DEAL LEAKED: US Agrees To LEAVE & NOT DEPLOY New Forces!

There is a RIFT developing between Trump and Netanyahu, seemingly.

From al-Jazeera

This what Trump had to say.

From Trump’s Mossad mouthpiece Barak Ravid

The version of events from Meidas Touch

All HELL BREAKS LOOSE as Trump CABINET at WAR WITH ITSELF!!!

From Larry Johnson

CHINA MADE IRAN ACCEPT THE U.S PEACE DEAL w/ FMR CIA LARRY JOHNSO

Larry Johnson: BREAKING: $150 Billion of Iran’s $300B Reparations Is ALREADY Spent!

There are obvious differences from within Iran. Some are calling Aragchi a traitor

The view from Russia

John Helmer: Russia Just REACTED to Iran-US MoU – Iran Insists on Ending War on All Fronts