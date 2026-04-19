November, 2025

Iran is set to turn off the water in several regions, including Tehran — as the country falls into the grips of its worst drought in decades.

The Islamic Republic announced it would be shutting off its water supply on Saturday night due to the mounting crisis which will see the capital dry up — with officials contemplating evacuating it, Haaretz reported.

“We are forced to cut off water supply to citizens on some evenings so that reservoirs can refill,” Energy Minister Abbas Alibadi said on state television Saturday.

Alibadi suggested that Iranians install pumps to compensate for the lack of pressure and supply gaps.

“This will help avoid waste even though it may cause inconvenience,” Alibadi said, France24 reported.

https://nypost.com/2025/11/08/world-news/iran-to-cut-water-to-tehran-weigh-evacuations-as-it-faces-worst-drought-in-decades/

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