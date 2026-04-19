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TruthWatchNZ's avatar
TruthWatchNZ
3h

“They’re using HAARP weather modification to DESTROY Iran” Redacted News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0NSk0f47LY

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FreeGaza25's avatar
FreeGaza25
3h

Blessed waters!

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