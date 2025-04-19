I have discovered yet another video testifying to a huge population collapse in China

Despite the Chinese Communist regime’s cover-up of massive COVID deaths, the truth is beginning to emerge. The Chinese people are on the brink of discovering the real impact of COVID on their country's population. Across China, people are asking: Why are the streets so empty? Where did everyone go?

There are four key pieces of evidence suggesting that China’s COVID death toll may be in the hundreds of millions:

1:23 People noticing the empty streets and markets

7:37 A drastic disparity between birth and death rates

9:33. GROK-3’s estimate of the real COVID death toll

12:09 5% of people aged 35–44 have died