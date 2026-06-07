Del Bigtree traveled to Milan to screen "An Inconvenient Study" and returned with something he didn't expect: firsthand testimony from Italian scientists, doctors, and media insiders confirming that the fear campaign that made Italy the terrifying face of COVID in early 2020 was manufactured, not organic.

The footage of military trucks rolling through Bergamo carrying what the world was told were coffin after coffin became one of the defining images of the pandemic.



Professor Alberto Contri, former board member of RAI Television, Italy's largest public broadcaster, and former president of a national media and advertising nonprofit, was watching from the inside. The trucks carried one coffin each. The incentive structure that made the death count explode was identical to what happened in the United States: hospitals received five times the government reimbursement for a COVID diagnosis over any other, and every doctor who administered a vaccine injection received 80 euros per shot, enough to take a physician from 3,000 euros a month to 20,000.



Some doctors were paid. Others were convinced by television virologists with undisclosed pharmaceutical contracts. When Contri asked Italy's most prominent vaccine advocate on a live talk show whether he had 14 active contracts with pharmaceutical companies, the man removed his earpiece and walked off camera.



Dr. Rosanna Chifari Negri, the first physician in Europe to formally document neurological side effects of the COVID vaccines, told Del this was a pilot project, planned in advance with precision. She is now treating patients in their 40s and 50s with Alzheimer's disease and ALS, conditions she had never seen at those ages before the vaccine rollout. She traces the mechanism to prion-like sequences identified in the vaccine by researchers in Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier's group, and considers the evidence not a belief but a clinical certainty.



Del also sat down with Dr. Alberto Donzelli, who expressed deep appreciation for "An Inconvenient Study" and called for the results to be brought to Italian politicians alongside a request for a replication study conducted by researchers from both sides of the debate



Del closes with a personal note: he is not done reporting on COVID internationally, and will be traveling to Poland, France, and Japan in the coming weeks to continue the investigation. Zero Spike, the team behind augmented NAC, made the Italy trip possible.

SOURCE