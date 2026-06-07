Seemorerocks

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Beyond the Surface by Veronica's avatar
Beyond the Surface by Veronica
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The first time I saw that footage… I knew it was psyop. Like a man recorded yelling bend the curve … 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 .. all of which was covered on Rick Wiles TruNews- when he was covering news and reported from a very skeptical perspective and he explained why. He even forecasted where we are now. Too bad he stopped. Anyway, glad this is being covered. And exactly this - the Italian psyop. So many dead now, high cases of turbo cancer, so many videos of parents crying because their child had a horrible reaction to the vaccine 💉 and nothing could be done- poison ☠️ injected. Dead innocent children. Hm. We don’t hate oligarchs enough.

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