Yesterday I posted this on Chat GPT’s response to a series of skilful questions put by Jean Nolan.

I put the same question to Chat GPT using a different computer belonging to someone else who has never used it before.

It came up with the SAME answer as I got using Jean’s question.

I decided to put the exact same question to the Chinese Chat Box, Deep Seek.

The answer was interesting.

In analyzing the current global landscape across politics, finance, technology, science, and medicine, several overarching themes and agendas emerge, reflecting both overt and covert motivations driving actions in these fields. Here’s a synthesis of the key trends and agendas shaping the world in 2025:

---

### 1. **Geopolitical Fragmentation and Power Realignment**

- **Political Uncertainty**: The return of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency has reignited debates over U.S. leadership in global institutions like the WHO, with potential withdrawals and policy shifts creating ripple effects in global health and diplomacy. Similarly, leadership changes in Canada, Germany, and other G20 nations are reshaping global alliances and priorities.

- **Multipolar World**: The rise of the BRICS bloc and China’s growing influence are challenging the traditional Western-dominated global order, leading to a more fragmented and competitive geopolitical landscape.

---

### 2. **Economic Realignment and Resource Constraints**

- **Trade Tensions**: Trump’s aggressive tariff policies and protectionist measures are exacerbating trade frictions, particularly with China, risking supply chain disruptions and economic instability.

- **Financing Challenges**: Global health and development financing face significant hurdles, with donor countries pulling back commitments due to domestic economic pressures. The Global Fund’s replenishment cycle and the WHO Investment Round are critical tests of political will.

- **Sustainable Development**: There is a growing emphasis on redirecting resources toward low-income countries to address systemic inequalities and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

---

### 3. **Technological Dominance and Innovation**

- **AI Governance**: Governments are grappling with the dual challenges of regulating AI to mitigate risks while fostering innovation. The emergence of competing regulatory blocs risks fragmenting global AI development.

- **Quantum Computing**: Breakthroughs in quantum computing are redefining cybersecurity, with post-quantum cryptography becoming a critical focus for industries handling sensitive data.

- **Green Technology**: Investments in green molecules (e.g., hydrogen, ammonia) and energy storage systems are accelerating, driven by policy support and the need to decarbonize key sectors.

---

### 4. **Health and Science: Pandemic Preparedness and Biotech Revolution**

- **Pandemic Accord**: The ongoing negotiations for a Pandemic Accord aim to strengthen global health security, but political disagreements and U.S. withdrawal from WHO negotiations threaten progress.

- **Biotech Advancements**: CRISPR-based gene editing and precision fermentation are revolutionizing medicine and food production, offering solutions to genetic disorders, climate-resilient crops, and sustainable food systems.

- **Global Health Equity**: The WHO’s Fourteenth General Programme of Work (2025–2028) emphasizes addressing health disparities and preparing for future challenges like climate change and aging populations.

---

### 5. **Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability**

- **COP 30 and Beyond**: The upcoming COP 30 in Brazil will test global commitment to ambitious climate targets, with a focus on reducing emissions in agriculture and shipping.

- **Green Financing**: The shift toward funding carbon-free development in low-income countries is gaining traction as a more efficient strategy for global emissions reduction.

---

### 6. **Social and Ethical Challenges**

- **Gender Equality**: Despite progress, gender equality faces setbacks, particularly in regions like Afghanistan, where women’s rights are being rolled back. The 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration highlights both achievements and ongoing struggles.

- **UN Reform**: As the UN marks its 80th anniversary, calls for reforming its outdated structures and processes are intensifying to address contemporary global challenges.

---

### Overarching Agenda: **Resilience and Transformation**

- The common thread across these fields is the pursuit of resilience in the face of uncertainty. Whether through technological innovation, geopolitical realignment, or sustainable development, the global agenda is driven by the need to adapt to a rapidly changing world. This includes addressing systemic inequalities, mitigating climate risks, and preparing for future pandemics, all while navigating the complexities of a multipolar world.

---

In summary, the overarching agenda in 2025 is one of transformation and adaptation, with a focus on resilience, equity, and sustainability. While challenges abound, they also present opportunities for innovative solutions and renewed global cooperation.

I did not bother persevering.

Compare it to what Chat GPT had to say in the above article.

I will have a lot more on this tomorrow.