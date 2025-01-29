Share this postSeemorerocks DeepSeek & the AI War to Dominate the New World Order w/ Mike Adams Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDeepSeek & the AI War to Dominate the New World Order w/ Mike Adams Robin WestenraJan 29, 2025Share this postSeemorerocks DeepSeek & the AI War to Dominate the New World Order w/ Mike Adams Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11ShareWatch HEREI registered yesterday and it still works for meShare this postSeemorerocks DeepSeek & the AI War to Dominate the New World Order w/ Mike Adams Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Share
US tech companies and tech press are spreading FUD about DeepSeek. The reason DeepSeek has temporarily restricted access to Chinese users is because they're being hit with massive DDOS attacks, doubtlessly from seething US tech companies who got made fools of by DeepSeek. Service to locations outside China will probably be restored soon. Once it is, people will once again be able to download DeepSeek, run it locally and verify its capabilities. Incidentally, even if DeepSeek actually is lying about how many GPUs they're using, it still makes the US look like fools because the US has slapped restrictions on GPU exports to China. Therefore if DeepSeek understated the GPU requirements, that means they found a way around the export controls.
Hope this helps! ^_^